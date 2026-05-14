All the Celebs at the Dior 2027 Cruise Show in LA

On May 13, Dior held their 2027 Cruise show at the recently renovated LA County Museum of Art (LACMA) and boy did the celebrities turn out for this one. In droves! That’s the advantage of showing in LA: all the headline-grabbing stars are right there already. Honestly, we’re surprised brands don’t show there more often. Hollywood is obsessed with fashion and fashion needs celebrities to drive their marketing. True, things in LA are a bit grim at the moment — the film and television industries are imploding and everyone seems to be out of work — but that just gives celebrities more time to attend fashion shows. And at least this way Dior doesn’t have to spend money flying people halfway around the world and putting them up in the best hotels. They still have to pay (some? most?) of them to be there, dress them in Dior, and arrange for cars and glam and all the rest, but that’s still a significant savings. One would imagine. Which is perhaps why they were able to get as many heavy hitters at this event as the were. From Mikey Madison to Sabrina Carpenter, Al Pachino, Jeff Goldblum, Lauren Hutton, Miles Teller… the list goes on and on. Check them all out below.

As for the collection, well… it was good. Very wearable. Certainly much more so than some of Anderson’s previous offerings for Dior. Which makes sense. Cruise is a very commercial season.

It did, however, look a bit (okay, a lot) like Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel. Which was surprising. Not because there’s anything wrong with what Blazy is doing — it’s great — but one doesn’t really expect him and Anderson to be on quite such parallel tracks when it come to design sensibility. It’s a beautiful collection (minus a lot of the menswear), just a bit… Chanel-y.

But take a look and decide for yourself.