Did You Know ‘Clueless’ Was Planning a Sequel Series Starring Alicia Silverstone?

You guys, I am totally buggin’! Did you know Clueless had a sequel series in development for Peacock? Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Gossip Girl fame were slated to write and executive produce alongside Dollface creator Jordan Weiss. They even signed on the 1995 film’s writer and director Amy Heckerling and producer Robert Lawrence as executive producers.

The new series would have seen Alicia Silverstone reprising her role as Cher Horowitz to see what the character had been up to in the 30ish years since the film debuted. Now, however, according to Variety, it appears the series is not moving forward.

As a lifelong Clueless fan — one who can quote at least half the film (and does upon every viewing) — it’s hard to believe I didn’t know this was happening in the first place and even harder to believe that it has now been scrapped. I mean, I even watched the original Clueless TV series starring Rachel Blanchard as Cher. Was it as good as the movie? No. Did I still watch every single episode? Absolutly. And I can even sing the theme song.

This is not the first time news of a Clueless sequel/revival series has circulated only to have it die in development. In 2020 there was a show in the works that focused on Cher’s friend Dionne (played by Stacey Dash), which came and went without a pilot ever being shot.

Whoever is in charge over there at Paramount needs to seriously rethink their priorities. Between this and the death of the Buffy reboot over at Hulu it really feels like the executives in charge of these projects have no idea what they are doing or what the people want! Then again, maybe they are saving us from another “And Just Like That” situation. Clueless, as it exists now, is still perfect in the eyes and memories of its legions of Millennial fans. It’s hard to believe a sequel series would have been as good. But maybe! Honestly, even if it was bad, personally, I’d rather see it than not.