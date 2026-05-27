Diane von Furstenberg Has a New Designer

It’s a new day at DVF as Henry Zankov assumes the role of artistic director at the house the wrap dress built.

Diane von Furstenberg CEO Graziano de Boni made the announcement this morning via a press release: “Bringing the business back in-house in 2025 was a deliberate decision to reclaim the identity and value of the brand,” said de Boni. “This appointment marks a new phase in its evolution. Henry brings fresh energy, a strong point of view, and cultural relevance for a new generation to discover DVF. I’m excited to work closely with Henry in reinforcing Diane and DVF’s legacy.”

Zankov first joined DVF in 2014, spending four years there before launching his own eponymous brand, ZANKOV, in 2020. He won the CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year Award in 2024 and made an initial return to DVF last year, designing an exclusive capsule collection for the brand, which debuted at Bergdorf Goodman.

In his new role, Zankov will oversee the brand’s total creative, from collections to visual identity, with his first designs for the brand making their debut this September at New York Fashion Week.

“I have always been surrounded and inspired by strong women and Diane is the ultimate embodiment of that,” said Zankov. “The DVF woman is a rebel – confident, curious and independent. It is an honor and privilege for me to build on Diane’s legacy and to carry the brand into the future.”

Zankov will continue to operate his eponymous label, ZANKOV, alongside his responsibilities at DVF.

“I applaud Graziano’s vision,” said Diane von Furstenberg. “I am excited to watch Henry’s designs, sense of color, and effortless sensibility seduce a new generation.”