Devon Windsor: “The Runway is Nerve-Racking, But [Walking] the Aisle is More Emotional”

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
Devon Windsor (Hannah Turner-Harts)

Earlier this month, The Daily stole a moment with model Devon Windsor as she joined us for a NYFW kickoff party with Hervé Léger at Scarpetta. The newlywed was back in town after her dreamy island wedding to longtime love Jonathan Barbara.

Hows married life treating you?
It’s exactly like it was before I was married. We already lived together, so it wasn’t a big transition. It feels the same!

What was your wedding like?
It was an insane amount of planning. We custom-designed and brought in every piece of furniture to St. Barts. We imported 11 crates. It’s a hard place to get to. You have to fly to Puerto Rico or St. Maarten, then get on a little plane.

11.16.19

What’s harder: walking down the aisle, or walking the runway?
Runway is more nerve-wracking, but the aisle is more emotional.

Where did you honeymoon?
We went to Africa and the Maldives. We had the best time ever!

j u s t 💗 m a r r i e d

