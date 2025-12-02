Details On The Stella McCartney and H&M Collaboration

The Fashion Awards were held in London last night, and among the biggest winners of the night is the news that Stella McCartney and H&M are getting back together. The brands used the red carpet to reveal a new collaboration, almost exactly 20 years to the day their debut collection launched in November 2005. It was notably H&M’s second-ever collab after a hugely successful partnership with Karl Lagerfeld. Last night’s carpet included new looks from Amelia Gray, Anitta, Emily Ratajkowski, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Bel Priestley, Alton Mason and Kiara Nirghin.

The latest collection will debut in Spring 2026 and align with McCartney’s sustainability endeavors. The looks will be from certified, responsible materials – many of which are recycled –and feature alternatives for conventional fabrics and textiles. The edit will feature McCartney’s signature styles, silhouettes, and house codes pulled from chapters in the story of her brand.

“London, Stella’s home city, is the perfect place to give people a first glimpse of what’s to come in the Stella McCartney H&M collection. Stella’s designs have changed the course of fashion history: they championed sustainable practices long before that conversation became mainstream. Her work is always joyful, playful, energetic,” Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M, says.

The Fashion Awards were a British affair with the top award going to Jonathan Anderson for DIOR and JW Anderson for Designer of the Year, Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner for Menswear Designer, Sarah Burton for Givenchy for British Womenswear Designer Award, and Model of the Year for Anok Yai, which was presented by Alex Consani and Paloma Elsesser. The evening was hosted by Colman Domingo.

Images: Getty Images/Courtesy H&M

