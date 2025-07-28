Designers Share New Bridal Trends And The Importance of Formal Markets!

The latest Atlanta Apparel market is almost here—including Formal Markets! The special occasion-wear show will be held within AmericasMart from August 4 to 8, featuring new collections from brands spanning bridal, prom, evening, and more formal categories. The event will also include an array of activations, making it one to remember! Next month’s presenting lineup includes Justin Alexander, led by Justin Warshaw, and Ricca Sposa Fashion Group, led by Yuliia Lobachova. Before the market kicks off, we caught up with Warshaw and Lobachova on this year’s must-know bridal trends, Formal Markets’ impact on formal-wear brands, and more.

Justin Warshaw, CEO and Creative Director, Justin Alexander

What makes Formal Markets so essential and meaningful for the evening wear industry?

It’s extremely special, because brands like ourselves and others have decided to make homes in Atlanta. We have the possibility to really put a particular aesthetic to our showrooms. We have outfitted fashion show spaces so our customers have the opportunity to really experience and immerse themselves in our brands, and see the entire collections on bodies, which is so important for buying. It’s easy to fly into, so clients love that. There’s so many benefits to the number of vendors that show, making it easy for buyers and an intimate experience for each customer.

What are some new updates or experiences happening in your showroom next month?

We always do our best to entertain, so we will have fashion shows for each of our collections. Every hour and a half, we are presenting one of our different collections—that’s always key. We also entertain, and provide some beverages and food.

What are some popular bridal or evening wear trends for buyers to look out for this year?

I’ve seen a massive shift in terms of waistlines. Brides were so preferring natural waistlines, but now you have alternative waistlines like basques, drop waists, and asymmetric waistlines that are growing in popularity. Shops are looking to pick up new alternative waistlines for their brides, who are really craving to try on these other flattering waistlines. This is exciting for me, as a designer, to be designing more than just natural waistlines. On top of that, there’s a circular trend on lace. Lace moved in the softer, lighter appliqué direction, and now it’s coming back to corded laces, Alençon laces. It’s also refreshing that things are shifting a bit; the market is moving around and coming back to a place that it was 10, 15 years ago, which is interesting.

Yuliia Lobachova, Founder and Creative Director, Ricca Sposa Fashion Group

This is your first Formal Markets presentation! What led you to join next month’s designer lineup—and what are you looking forward to during your debut in Atlanta?

This will be our first time presenting at the Atlanta market, and we’re excited to bring both Ricca Sposa and Yuliia Lobachova Couture to this vibrant platform. While our brand has long been a consistent presence at major international bridal shows, showcasing in Atlanta opens a new chapter for us. Formal Markets holds special importance in the bridal and occasion-wear industry because it blends a refined Southern elegance with trend-conscious buyers who are looking for something fresh and inspiring. It’s a unique opportunity to connect with a region that has its own strong bridal culture, values craftsmanship, and appreciates timeless beauty and bold design. We’re excited to introduce our newest collections to retailers who are ready to offer brides something truly elevated, exclusive, and unforgettable.

What are some bridal or evening wear trends you’ve seen grow in popularity this year?

This year, we’ve seen a shift toward clean, architectural silhouettes and elevated minimalism. Fabrics like silk satin, mikado, and crisp taffeta have grown in popularity for their ability to hold structure while still feeling luxurious. Despite evolving trends, there is always a strong emotional connection to lace; it brings softness, romance, and a sense of tradition. That’s why we continue to incorporate lace gowns in every collection, reimagined with modern cuts and fresh details. We’re also seeing a rise in versatile looks: detachable sleeves, overskirts, and transformable elements that let brides express multiple styles in one gown. In evening wear, shimmering textures, bold colors, and draping are trending as clients look for statement pieces that balance elegance and individuality. Ultimately, our brides are seeking gowns that feel authentic, fashion-forward, and timeless.

How has Ricca Sposa Fashion Group grown or innovated its collections this year, whether through sales, sustainability, or more?

This year has marked a powerful chapter of growth and innovation for Ricca Sposa Fashion Group. Not only have we strengthened our global presence and enhanced production capabilities, but we’ve also proudly launched a new luxury brand, Yuliia Lobachova Couture, which offers handcrafted, high-fashion gowns for the most discerning brides. In parallel, our signature lines—Ricca Sposa, Love by Ricca Sposa, and Ricca Sposa Atelier—have continued to evolve with distinct identities. This year’s Atelier 2026 collection, “Soul of Silence,” exemplifies a shift toward minimalist sophistication, combining sculptural silhouettes with fabrics like silk satin and crisp taffeta. We’re also making strides in customization. We’ve introduced the best fabrics sourced from European textile mills and integrated modular design elements, such as detachable sleeves, overskirts, and flexible corsetry, to allow more styling freedom. On the business side, we’ve invested in digital innovation and sales support to streamline operations, including faster response times, virtual consultations, and tailored marketing tools. With the launch of Yuliia Lobachova Couture and the ongoing success of our core collections, Ricca Sposa Fashion Group continues to blend visionary design with strategic growth.

