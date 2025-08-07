Designer Martha Nolan Dies At 33

Designer Martha Nolan-O’Slattara—also known as Martha Nolan—has died, according to reports from outlets including The New York Post. Nolan’s body was ID’d on Wednesday after passing away in a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club, with the cause of her death still under investigation—though police have determined her passing was not an act of violence. The sad moment follows locals reporting screams from the docks late on Monday night, though it’s currently unclear if the two occurrences are connected. Nolan was known for her brand Duper and business East x End which she launched with co-owner Dylan Grace in 2021, following her immigration to NYC from Dublin, Ireland.

Gucci Employees Raise Strike Threats From Unpaid Welfare

Gucci joins the growing list of luxury labels in the hot seat! Over 1,000 Italian employees across the brand’s retail and logistics teams have threatened to strike, according to Hypebeast. Unionized workers at the Italian brand have declared a formal “state of unrest” over unpaid welfare bonuses promised by parent company Kering from 2022 through 2024. The group is currently represented by the Filcams Cgil, Fisascat Cisl, and Uiltucs trade unions, though their next action is anyone’s guess. Gucci’s new drama is the latest instance of fashion brands facing legal troubles recently, which includes Armani Group‘s greenwashing allegations, Loro Piana‘s court administration over worker exploitation in July and Dior‘s viral 2024 administration for third-party labor violations.

Zendaya Embraces Individuality With On Running

Zendaya‘s kicking her On partnership into high gear! The athletic brand revealed the actress—who’s been one of its star ambassadors since June 2024—is the face of its Fall 2025 campaign, “Be Every You,” according to Hypebae. Inspired by athletes’ multidimensionality, Zendaya lounges, poses, and races through grassy fields, rocky mountainsides, and soaring blue skies in On’s latest athleisure and running gear. She also wears a new shoe style throughout—the Cloudzone Moon, a collaboration between On, the actress, and her longtime stylist Law Roach, which features a low-top silhouette with paneled uppers and cutout rubber soles. Shoppers can discover her debut shoe—and On’s latest drops—now at the brand’s stores and On.com.

Dior launches exclusive “House of Dior” products at new NYC flagship store:

I heart Dior! The French brand has just opened the doors to its revamped flagship store uptown—which spans four floors of menswear and womenswear, fine jewelry, and even an exclusive Dior Beauty Spa. However, that’s not all that’s in store for guests! The brand’s also launched a range of exclusive new pieces in a “House of Dior” capsule at the location, inspired by the excitement and energy of New York City. The selection includes a charm-covered Lady Dior bag, intricate Millefiori and Blue Jardin de Dior-embroidered dresses, skirts, and Bar jackets, as well as satin Dior Tribales platforms and pearl-covered J’Adior pumps. Further elevating the blossoming assortment are the rose-adorned Boise de Rose fine jewelry line and unique trays and watch boxes, as well as an intricate limited Chiffre Rouge timepiece. On the men’s side, the label’s crafted a new colorway of its B27 sneakers, with only 47 available—a nod to Monsieur Christian Dior’s first trip to NYC in 1947. You can check out the full assortment for yourself now at 57th Street!

All images: Pat Martin/Courtesy of Dior

Irina Shayk Soaks Up The Sun For Vogue Brazil

Happy anniversary, Vogue Brazil! The stylish title turns 50 this year, and is commemorating the landmark with Irina Shayk. The supermodel fronts the publication’s new August issue, outfitted in sultry Dolce & Gabbana corsetry while photographed by Lufré. Shayk’s windswept editorial finds her in romantic undergarments and sculptural dresses by Christian Cowan and Balenciaga as she reflects on her storied fashion career—and how beauty standards have evolved over time. You can discover her full feature now on Vogue.Globo.com.

“Every age has its beauty, but maturity brings a unique confidence,” Shayk said. “I feel like my career is just beginning.”

Amelia Gray Strikes A Pose For Stella McCartney’s New Sneakers

Stella’s got a new muse! Amelia Gray—who also won Model of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Los Angeles Awards—stars in a sharp new campaign for Stella McCartney‘s limited-edition Elyse shoes, as shared today on Instagram. True to the beloved designer’s lifelong commitment to sustainability, she’s reimagined her signature platform oxfords in a monochrome capsule with mock-snakeskin, croc, and high-shine patent colorways, crafted entirely from upcycled materials like mycelium and apple waste. The Sneak-Elyse trainer was designed in direct response to the staggering statistic that over 800 million animals are slaughtered each year solely to supply leather for the global footwear industry. You can check out the cruelty-free Elyse now at McCartney’s boutiques and stellamccartney.com.

All images: Courtesy of Stella McCartney

