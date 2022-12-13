Global NotebookNews

Designer Jessica Rich Shares Her Style Diary for the Footwear News Achievement Awards

by Amir Bakian
written by Amir Bakian

Talk about a walk to remember! Before Jessica Rich strutted up to the stage at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City, she spent the day reflecting, reminiscing, and of course, glamming. Only five years after launching her eponymous shoewear brand, Jessica Rich won the esteemed publication Footwear News’ Emerging Talent award, a true testament to the company she has built and continues to grow with confidence, innovation, and inclusion. With a star-studded lineup of supports – including Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, Sydney Sweeney and many more – Jessica has reinvented the wheel in the shoewear industry with her unique and signature styles that are sold online, and in retailers including Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Fred Segal, Belk and many more. She’s a force to be reckoned with, and shows no signs of slowing down as her empire soars to even greater heights in 2023. The star-studded soiree brought together the best and brightest names in footwear to celebrate another year of game-changing collaboration, community involvement, diversity, innovation, creativity, and bold moves that continue to push the industry forward. Jessica spent the day leading up to the big night surrounded by her team, looking back on fond memories from a successful year that charted their path towards this prestigious recognition. Jessica always steps out in style, and is known for her stylish ensembles on the regular – and the Footwear News Achievement Awards were no exception. Scroll down to go inside Jessica’s elegant evening at the Oscars of footwear.

Jessica prepared for the momentous occasion in her suite at the Paramount Hotel in New York City.

Jessica’s outfit included her signature PVC heels, paired with a sparkly clutch and velvet red gloves to match her corseted gown.

The designer’s glam squad applied theri finishing touches before she walked out the door and headed out for the big night.

Supermodel Lameka Fox presented Jessica with the Emerging Talent award in front of the footwear community. Lala Anthony also made a virtual appearance, praising Jessica’s accomplishment via a sweet video.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 30: (L-R) Lameka Fox and Honoree Jessica Rich speak onstage during the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Footwear News via Getty Images).

(EMBED JR3)

Backstage, Jessica posed for a photo with Idris and Sabrina Elba, and Christian Louboutin..

Jessica was all smiles as she accepted her award and soaked in the special honor.

Credits: Photographer: Star the Star, Videographer: Bradan Toigo, MUA: Glara Makeup, Hair: Chinx Galore,Stylist: EBurns

Presented by: Tom White

 

Avatar

You may also like

What’s New At Schutz? Bridal Footwear, California-inspired...

Inspiring Women: Catching Up With Footwear Designer...

Small Brand Spotlight: Kat Maconie’s Shoes are...

9 Footwear Styles to Get You Feeling...

10 Sneakers for Your Isolation Workouts and...

10 Luxurious Slippers for Quarantine and Beyond

The Inside Scoop on What’s Driving the...

Sole Commerce Buzz: Brands to Get Excited...

Sole Commerce Buzz: Brands to Get Excited...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.