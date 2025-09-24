Demna Launches His First Gucci Collection With The Tiger Film

Get your Marmont belts out of storage! Demna‘s tenure at Gucci has begun, which the brand’s new artistic director officially kicked off on Tuesday with the premiere of its new short film, The Tiger, made by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn. Eschewing a runway show altogether, the cinematic project finds Barbara Gucci (Demi Moore) celebrating her birthday with family at her home—all while juggling her controlling nature and hoping to impress a Vanity Fair journalist on-site. Naturally, the “Gucci: La Famiglia” collection—previewed in a portrait campaign earlier this week—outfits the film’s stylish cast, which includes Alex Consani, Kendall Jenner, Edward Norton, Ed Harris, Elliot Page, Keke Palmer, Alia Shawkat, Julianne Nicholson, Heather Lawless, and Ronny Chieng. Arriving as Milan Fashion Week began—but more on that later!—the film was revealed at a star-studded Milan premiere, where attendees including Gwyneth Paltrow and Serena Williams took in Demna’s latest designs. A simultaneous screening was also held in New York City, making for a celebratory night around the globe.

Milan Fashion Week Kicks Off With Jil Sander, Alberta Ferretti, Missoni, And More!

Ciao! Milan Fashion Week‘s off to a running start, beginning with a packed first day of shows to ring in the Spring 2026 season. Dhruv Kapoor’s runway began the week with a refined range of suits, beaded dresses, and smooth shirts and skirts inspired by staple pieces from Indian wardrobes. Alberta Ferretti‘s elegant lineup of gauzy draped dresses, silky layers, and clean shorts sets in white, warm brown, and black shades—plus pops of orange, pink, and metallic gold—made up Lorenzo Serafini’s second collection for the house. Meanwhile, Luisa Beccaria commanded the Corso Venezia courtyard with a romantic lineup of skirt sets, strapless gowns, and daytime dresses covered in traditional multicolored blossoms, sun-faded stripes, and gleaming allover sequins in a palette of pink, blue, yellow, and green. Simone Bellotti’s debut at Jil Sander heralded a sophisticated take on the brand’s signature minimalist edge, with cropped sweaters, leather coats, and button-up blouses mixed with subversive sheer knits and dresses made with circular cutouts, glossy floral PVC, and origami-like folds. Missoni also added a dash of edge to its Spring assortment, with creative director Alberto Caliri’s second collection packed with sexy, subtly bohemian takes on its zig-zags across plunging tank tops, oversized jackets, hot pants, and button-up knits—all accented with dangling statement jewelry and ballet flats. Chic!

Dua Lipa fronts YSL Beauty new vanilla Libre scent (PR)

A sweet new chapter is coming to YSL Beauty! The brand’s just teased the newest scent in its popular Libre fragrance line, Libre Vanille Couture—which ambassador Dua Lipa clutches in new shots, shared today on Instagram. The musician smoothly poses with the scent’s new metallic amber bottle, which gleams with its signature “YSL” gold metal lettering and angular cap. While it’s unclear what the new fragrance’s exact notes will be, it appears to emphasize Libre’s original vanilla notes, similarly to past note-specific versions like Libre Flowers and Flames, Libre L’Absolu Platine, and Libre L’Eau Nue. Stay tuned!

Is This Our First Look At Dario Vitale’s Versace?

Though Versace pressed pause on showing new creative director Dario Vitale’s first collection at Milan Fashion Week, the designer’s still dropped hints at what his version of the iconic Italian house will look like. Case in point: the Versace Embodied collective, announced as the brand’s new mission derived from creative conversations and a love of art, photography, and culture. Overlapping with the Versace Embodied news is a new wave of Instagram posts on the label’s socials, suggesting a softer, personal take on its signature sex appeal. Think: Dashing, sun-kissed surfers catching rays in floral-printed trunks, models in two-toned underwear sets atop motorcycles, and muscular arms peeking out of subtly sporty tank tops. The news follows Julia Roberts appearance in a custom harlequin-print gown and blazer-jeans combo—which Amanda Seyfried also borrowed the next day on the red carpet!—at the Venice Film Festival. With nods to the ’90s and early 2000’s, Vitale’s Versace has certainly struck a chord—which is sure to continue when his collection is privately unveiled next month during Paris Fashion Week.

The Broadway Community Comes Together For A Special Fundraiser

One For The Boys (OFTB), the leading charity dedicated to breaking the silence around male cancer, are bringing the Broadway community together for a special fundraising night on October 12th. The night will benefit One For The Boys and Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), with the two organizations joining forces to amplify their shared commitment to early detection, awareness, and support for those impacted by cancer. The night will include performances from Marisha Wallace, Ben Vereen, and more to be announced shortly. The night will be hosted by NY1’s Frank DiLella and feature special appearances from Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya and Lorna Luft. The night will also include a moving tribute to those lost to cancer – including Gavin Creel, the beloved Broadway performer who passed away from cancer in September 2024 at just 48 years old. To inquire about tickets or tables for the Love Life event, email lovelife@onefortheboys.com.

