Demi Moore Was Too Scared to Take Acting Classes

Demi Moore’s new movie, I Love Boosters, hits theaters May 22. To promote the film she sat down with her costar Keke Palmer for V Magazine and the pair talked about everything from the film, to Moore’s career, to her relationship to fashion. You can check out the entire interview here, but we’ve selected some of our favorite tidbits and insights below. Along with all of photographer Mario Sorrenti’s fabulous black and white portraits.

Demi Moore on her new film, I Love Boosters, and how she goes about choosing her roles:

“I don’t even know if, after I read [the script for I Love Boosters], I fully understood it. But I understood that to go on the journey with him, when I got to the other side, I would have more of me. That there would be something more expanded in me, just from every respect.

“[It’s] a smaller role for me, but it was the company that I would be with, the material, what it’s saying, and is it pushing me out of my comfort zone? Is it gonna help stretch me professionally, and then also personally? I also try to think of things in balance. You know, it’s so easy in our industry to kind of be put in a box. Like, ‘This is who you are.'”

On how she feels she is seen by others:

“Well, in some ways, it’s hard to answer that, because it’s other people’s view…there is a feeling I’ve experienced, whether it’s the truth or not—it’s just my feeling—the experience of being underestimated.”

On battling her own insecurity:

“[The] more appreciation and value I find for myself, I feel, the more that I get that reflection back in the world. So if there’s ever been limitations of perception about me, I think it’s because I’ve held doubt and insecurity. I feel like the universe has met me where I’ve been. I put a lot of stake (on thinking) that if I got it wrong, I would lose everything.

On never taking acting classes:

“I didn’t come from a background of training, and I didn’t grow up in school doing plays. I didn’t have a foundation to fall on, like a barometer. I was flying by the seat of my pants, which can feel a little bit like, ‘Did I get it? Did it work?’ This is when I was really young, I was almost afraid to be in an acting class, because I thought that if they told me I wasn’t any good, I’d be told that I couldn’t do it well. But if I went to an audition, in my mind, I could play the game of, ‘Well, there are all kinds of reasons. Maybe they wanted a blonde. Maybe they wanted someone taller.’ I would go take the risk and audition. But if I went to a class and they were like, ‘You know what? This is really not for you. You’re not good.’ So the arc of my own growth and learning has been to stop questioning why I’ve been chosen and just to step up and show up. Because, regardless of why, it’s not for me to question why. It’s just for me to show up and be of service.”

On taking things as they come and trusting that they will work out:

“Everything is happening for me, not to me, and even if I don’t like it—if it’s hurtful, if it’s frustrating, painful—if I step back and go, ‘Okay, I don’t have to like this, but I can ask, what is this trying to give me?’ If I can look at it from that perspective, I can say, ‘Yes, I didn’t have a safety net, I didn’t have a blueprint. And that very thing is what gave me determination, courage, to step in and try and do something that I had no support to do, no background, no insights.’

On her relationship to fashion:

“I do love fashion. I love the art of it. I appreciate what a designer’s process is, of having their schedule. As hard as our schedules are, theirs are almost unfathomable—how fast and constantly they have to work, and how far in advance they have to be. But from a personal perspective, fashion for me is a place to play. It’s a place of self-expression, and it also allows me to tap into a lot of different versions of myself. I don’t think any of us is one thing, even though the world tries to make us believe we have to choose. We are all demimonde.”

V160 Summer 2026 hits global newsstands on May 8, 2026.