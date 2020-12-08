David Thielebeule Named EIC and Chief Creative Officer of the U.S. Edition of Grazia

WSJ. Magazine vet David Thielebeule has been appointed editor in chief and chief creative officer of the U.S. edition of Grazia, overseeing content strategy and development across the brand. Mondadori Group, the largest publishing house in Italy, made the announcement today.

Thielebeule was the stye director of WSJ. Magazine for eight years, overseeing women’s and men’s style coverage for their print and digital editions until August of this year. He is the former accessories director at Allure and spent six years at Harper’s Bazaar, where his last position was senior editor.

“I am humbled by the tremendous opportunity to introduce Grazia USA to the diverse and constantly evolving American audience,” Thielebeule said today in a statement. “The definition of ‘grazia’ in Italian is ‘grace,’ and I cannot think of a more timely or meaningful word to define my vision for the brand. Grazia has been an authority on fashion, beauty, and culture for more than 80 years and I look forward to building a team that will continue in that charge—challenging tradition and creating a new, broader, and more inclusive understanding of what it means to be truly glamorous. I cannot wait to get started.”

Grazia USA will be releasing digital covers for the first half of 2021 with their first print issue slated for September. Grazia is the first Italian weekly magazine to extend its brand worldwide with 21 editions overall.

