While Victoria Beckham is about to show the world what it’s taken to build her fashion empire in her upcoming Netflix documentary, David Beckham is also showing his fashion chops with BOSS. The star’s just released his second collaboration with the label, focusing on timeless fall pieces with an emphasis on tailoring and his own stylish stamp.

“I am very classic these days,” Beckham told fashion press at a conference to promote the line. “I don’t tend to push the boundaries too much. I let my kids do that and I get inspiration from them. It’s a classic design with a little bit of a twist. Always using the best fabrics, the best fit, and a design that will be around for a long time but also be fresh.”

“I love this time of year, the layering, accessories and clothes that are stylish yet comfortable,” he says. “Right from the early stages of development I wanted to create a collection inspired by the feeling I get when I am at home in the countryside in the colder months. With my second collection with BOSS, we’ve put a strong focus on textures and materials that give classic pieces a fresh, modern feel.”

The 50-year-old credits son Cruz with inspiring him to include a pair of oversized, mid-waisted trousers in the collection. Other must-have pieces include a checked gray wool flannel ensemble, an array of chunky knits, cotton corduroy and virgin wool sweaters in brown, burgundy, and soft cream, a black raw denim jacket, a vintage-inspired trucker jacket, and sleek leather Chelsea boots.

“We were incredibly excited to work with David again for this second chapter of BECKHAM x BOSS,” Marco Falcioni, SVP of Creative Direction at HUGO BOSS, says. “The collection presents a natural evolution of our debut collaboration. It lets David’s personal style shine through, while keeping a classic BOSS feeling at its core. We have worked hand in hand with him to curate a wardrobe that is versatile and elegant, perfect for both the city—and the great outdoors.”

The campaign for the collection reunites Becks with Mert & Marcus, who photographed him in London in an 18th-century mansion with art direction by Team Laird—who also directed the star in his viral BOSS Bodywear campaign earlier this year. “I love working with them for many reasons,” Beckham says. “I consider them one of the best. I love their energy. I love what they bring to a shoot and I love their product. I’ve worked with them many times before. We obviously worked with them on the underwear campaign, which went down pretty well. I think it was important to work with them again to have the consistency.”

The BECKHAM x BOSS Fall/Winter 2025 collection is available on boss.com, at BOSS stores globally, and via selected BOSS wholesalers.

