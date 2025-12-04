Dario Vitale Exits Versace!

It’s the end of a VERY SHORT era. Dario Vitale is leaving his role as creative director of Versace after less than a year. He took over for Donatella Versace, who stepped down from her longtime role with the house in March.

“We would like to sincerely thank Dario for his outstanding contribution to the development of the brand’s creative strategy during this transition period, and we wish him all the very best in his future endeavors,” Versace said in a statement today. Insiders aren’t shocked with the news of his departure, with speculation making the rounds since the summer when it was announced Versace wasn’t holding a runway show. Alas, he did show during Milan Fashion Week in September and received mixed-to-positive reviews from the brand’s fans. (One notable face missing from the show was Donatella Versace, who skipped it.)

A new creative director will be announced soon, the brand confirms, but in the meantime, Versace will operate under the guidance of Emmanuel Gintzburger, chief executive officer of Versace.