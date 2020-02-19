Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Daniel Lee Hasn’t Adjusted to Being the Face of Bottega Veneta Yet (New York Times)

Do designers of major labels need to be celebrities themselves? It’s a question Daniel Lee has been forced to consider ever since he took over Bottega Veneta in 2018. A new profile in the New York Times notes how Lee has, in the past, seemed uncomfortable dealing with the press. “If I never had to have a public presence, I would feel much more comfortable,” he said.

But his shyness has not stymied his ambition. He revealed to the Times that he has plans for menswear, a fragrance, a sneaker, and even furniture. In the more immediate future, he is working on figuring out which celebrities to invite to the Met Gala on behalf of Bottega. “He will gain confidence,” said François-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering, Bottega’s parent company. “I think he will become more and more a strong ambassador for the brand.”

Harper’s Bazaar Italia Branches Out Into TV Broadcasting (WWD)

To coincide with the start of Milan Fashion Week, the Italian version of Harper’s Bazaar is launching Bazaar TV. The platform will feature 1-2 minute videos in a variety of formats — including fiction, documentary, and reality — covering fashion and lifestyle. Hearst plans to create around 800 videos in the first year, including branded content, to be placed on Bazaar‘s website, across Hearst channels, as well as on third-party networks.

The Rise of Influencer Fashion Lines (Fashionista)

It’s not just you. There really are more influencer-owned brands and fashion lines than ever. From launching their own companies to partnering with major retailers, there are several avenues influencers can take to get their projects off the ground. The etailer Revolve, in particular, has a knack for choosing the right influencers to build brands off of, as well as the resources to find an audience.

“Marketing is one of the top two reasons the influencers come to us to pitch having a brand together because they know we understand how to really communicate with a customer,” Revolve’s chief brand officer, Raissa Gerona, tells Fashionista. “The other thing, our ability to supply as much data to the influencer as possible, I think that’s hugely beneficial for them. Of course, they’re giving us information as well, but letting them know what items are selling, giving them guidance on what we think they should be designing — obviously at the end of the day they’re going to be the creative director. But having a lot of substantial information backed by real data from real customers is hugely beneficial, and I think that allows them to feel comfortable that we’ll be a partner that is supportive on the product side but equally important on the marketing side.”

Rosh Mahtani Wins the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

On Tuesday, Anne, Princess Royal, presented jewelry designer Rosh Mahtani with The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Mahtani’s brand, Alighieri, was honored for its craftsmanship and unique designs, as well as its use of responsibly sourced materials and local manufacturing in Hatton Garden.

