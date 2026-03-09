Dakota Johnson’s Racy New Calvin Klein Campaign

Nothing comes between Dakota and her Calvins!

The actor stripped down to her jeans and skivvies for the Calvin Klein Spring 2026 campaign, photographed and directed by Gordon von Steiner.

“Calvin Klein jeans and underwear have a timeless quality that makes everything feel right the moment you put them on,” said Johnson in a release. “When a woman is alone at home working or reading or doing whatever, it can feel quite liberating and sensual. Channeling that, and pairing that energy with Calvin Klein’s iconography, felt both singular and classic. I love that this campaign celebrates being comfortable, free and sexy on your own terms. Sometimes, a woman just BEING is the sexiest thing.”

We tried to embed the YouTube video of the campaign, but it is apparently considered too racy to share (in other words, it is age restricted) so check it out here.

Also, do the jeans with the ripped knees remind anyone else of Jamie Dornan’s “sex jeans” in the 50 Shades of Grey movies? Not that they really look like them — honestly the CK ones are much nicer — but, you know, maybe if Anastasia Steele put on Christian Grey’s sex jeans and sat on his piano, maybe it would sort of look like this?

Check out the rest of the campaign below.

And if you wanna buy any of this stuff, well, good news! It’s available online right now! Buy it here.