Extra! Extra! The Daily Summer’s July 4th Issue Is Here!

by The Daily Front Row
Anna Ewers (Courtesy ETRO)

Summer is in full swing with the arrival of The Daily Summer’s July 4th issue, which hits the Hamptons, Greenwich, and beyond today. Our latest issue is a dual cover featuring top model Anna Ewers in ETRO and Making The Cut’s Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn.

Inside, we chat with ETRO’s creative director, Veronica Etro, about the success of the Italian brand started by her father Gimmo. Dynamic duo Heidi and Tim give us all the details on upcoming season deux of their must-see Amazon Prime designer competition show, and why they’re excited about Jeremy Scott and Winnie Harlow joining the cast. Plus! Our annual list of the Hamptons’ Most Stylish is out. Who made the cut?! Run, don’t walk, to find out.

We also catch up with Jennifer Miller, Shoshanna Gruss, and Blue One’s power couple Crystal and Jarret Willis. There’s pages and pages of fashion, fashion, fashion, and all the insider dish on the happenings Out East. Enjoy!

Read the issue below!

