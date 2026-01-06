Louis Vuitton’s Releases New Menswear Campaign

All aboard! Louis Vuitton unveiled its Spring-Summer 2026 Menswear campaign today, designed by men’s creative director, Pharrell Williams, and starring their two ambassadors, The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White and rapper Pusha T. Photographed by Drew Vickers, the collection’s inspirations stem from Williams’s excursions from Paris to Mumbai. The collection is now available in stores.

In other Pharrell Williams news, GQ editor Will Welch is leaving the company to move to Paris to work with the artist. Welch, who was named the editor of American GQ in 2018 and its global editorial director in 2020, wrote on Instagram that he will be leaving on February 15th. Welch has not yet specified details about the job, but said it’s a new role with the musician.

“Y’all, logging on with a wild mix of emotions to announce that after almost 19 years, I’ve decided to leave GQ for another opportunity. My last day at Condé Nast will be Feb 15th,” he wrote.

Authentic Brands Group and Kevin Hart Partner

Could a Kevin Hart fashion brand be coming? Looks likely! The actor and comedian has inked a wide-ranging deal with Authentic Brands Group, giving the IP licensing company rights to his name. Hart and ABG will partner on the Kevin Hart brand, bringing it to new verticals and business areas, including consumer products, digital platforms, and live experiences. Hart also becomes a shareholder in Authentic, whose brand portfolio spans more than 50 brands, reaches nearly one billion social media followers and generates $32 billion in annual systemwide retail sales worldwide.

“This partnership is about acceleration, growth and diversification. I’ve spent years building businesses and creating opportunities, and joining Authentic gives me the platform and global infrastructure to take my brand to the next level,” Hart said in a statement. “Becoming a shareholder allows me to co-own some of the most recognizable IP of all time while building my own brand legacy. I want the Hart name to live on for generations to come and be something that my grandkids and their grandkids will be able to be proud of.”

W’s Best Performance Issue is Here!

W Magazine continues to kill it! Their Best Performance issue is coming with a slew of major Hollywood stars on the cover. The indie title enlisted A$AP Rocky, Benicio Del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Dwayne Johnson, Elle Fanning, Emma Stone, George Clooney, Greta Lee, Emma Stone, George Clooney, Jacob Elordi, Jodie Foster, Mia Goth, Michael B. Jordan, Renate Reinsve, Sean Penn, Sydney Sweeney, and Tessa Thompson across sixteen unique covers photographed by Tyrone Lebon, and styled by W Magazine’s editor-in-chief, Sara Moonves.

Inside the issue, Emma Stone admits she’s watching reality TV just like everyone else and is a giant fan of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. “I am really invested,” Stone says. “When Jen Shah was getting sentenced in New York, my brother and I waited outside for two hours in the freezing cold just for a chance to see her. But I live in New York. We walked over there. Her getting arrested on camera was wild.” She’s also a fan of Daily fave Bronwyn Newport. “You’ve never seen anyone dress like this in real life. It’s phenomenal.”

SKIMS Goes For The Gold

SKIMS continues its multi-year partnership with Team USA ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. The brand has had previous collections for the Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022, and Paris 2024 games. Now the fourth SKIMS for Team USA capsule reimagines the brand’s silhouettes and premium fabrications in a limited-edition collection spanning loungewear, sleepwear, intimates, accessories, adaptive styles, and menswear.

The campaign, shot by Hugh Wilson, features Olympic Gold medalist and three-time World Ice Dance champion Madison Chock; two-time paralympian, world champion, and world cup medalist Nordic Skier Dani Aravich; and Olympian, World Champion, and multiple World Cup gold medalist in bobsled, Kaysha Love.

“It’s truly an honor to continue this incredible partnership with Team USA,” said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, SKIMS says. “This collection celebrates the courage, determination, and excellence of these incredible athletes, inspiring us to all push further, dream bigger, and embrace who we are. I’m proud that SKIMS can support and celebrate them as they go for the gold.”

