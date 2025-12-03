Chanel and Moschino’s Subway Connection

By now, you’ve likely heard that Chanel showed its well-received Métiers d’art collection in New York City last night. The show was staged at the abandoned Bowery Station in downtown Manhattan, and saw faces like Tilda Swinton, Kristen Stewart, Solange Knowles, and newly named ambassadors A$AP Rocky and Margaret Qualley sit front row. Newish creative director Matthieu Blazy and the Chanel team surprised guests with the top-secret location, inspired by his love for the Big Apple and Coco Chanel’s own time in the city in 1931. But this isn’t the first big brand to show in a subway in NYC. Jeremy Scott presented his Pre-Fall 2020 womenswear collection for Moschino at the New York Transit Museum in Brooklyn in December 2019. Guests were seated in old subway cars as models such as Joan Smalls and Grace Elizabeth sashayed around hand poles. Ahead of his time!

The CFDA Announces End of Fur at New York Fashion Week

Cheers to this! The CFDA will no longer permit designers with animal fur in their collections on the official schedule starting in September 2026. This timeline gives designers space to adjust their materials and show plans. Farmed or trapped fur from animals killed specifically for their pelts — including but not limited to mink, fox, rabbit, karakul lamb, chinchilla, coyote, and raccoon dog — will not be allowed.

This new rule aligns with London Fashion Week, which ended its promotion of fur in 2023, as well as fashion weeks in Copenhagen, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Helsinki, and Melbourne. Earlier this year, Conde Nast banned animal fur in editorial content or advertising, following similar policies from ELLE and InStyle magazines.

“There is already little to no fur shown at NYFW, but by taking this position, the CFDA hopes to inspire American designers to think more deeply about the fashion industry’s impact on animals,” Steven Kolb, CEO and president of the CFDA said in a statement. “Consumers are moving away from products associated with animal cruelty, and we want to position American fashion as a leader on those fronts, while also driving material innovation.”

Own A Piece of Mariah Carey History!

Here’s a vision of love… GLAAD is hosting an exclusive opportunity to bid on Mariah Carey’s rhinestone-embellished “Protect the Dolls” jacket on eBay. Mimi famously wore the look on stage at the Pride in the Park Music Festival in Brighton, England in August in support of the transgender community. The pink bedazzled jacket, which features “Protect the Dolls” on the back will be up for global bidding on eBay. The auction is set to run from December 8th through December 15th at www.eBay.com/glaad, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program.

The Cinema Society Screens Merrily We Roll Along and Ella McKay

This week saw the premieres of two buzzy films in New York City. On Monday night, the screen version of the Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along premiered at the Hudson Theatre. The film stars Tony award winners Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and Jonathan Groff and was directed by Maria Friedman, who also directed the stage production. Shortly after the revival closed, the cast filmed the show for a theatrical release, shockingly the first time a Broadway musical has been released in theaters. It was worth the wait! The new film is just as good as the Tony award-winning revival and the leads just might see themselves at The Golden Globes in January. Most of the cast was in attendance for the screening, as well as the legend that is Donna Murphy, Alex Edelman, John Turturro, Sophie Sumner, Nikki James, Eric Stoltz, Dave Karger, Tyler Lain, and more. The party was held at David Rabin’s beautiful The Skylark, which still boasts some of the best views in Manhattan.

On Tuesday night, 20th Century Fox and The Cinema Society hosted a screening at MoMa of Ella McCay, directed by the great Albert Brooks. The screening welcomed stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Albert Brooks, Rebecca Hall, Becky Ann Baker, and Joey Brooks, and Debbie Harry, Gina Gershon, Mike Birbiglia, Morgan Spector, Jenny Stein, Kathleen Turner, Ashlie Atkinson, Orfeh, and more!

