Daily News: Saks Teams Up With WeWork, Tom Ford’s New Coffee Table Book Is Coming, The 2021 MTV VMA Noms Are Out, And More!

Gitano to open Souk lifestyle boutique in NYC

Hospitality group Gitano, which operates out of NYC, Miami, and Tulum, Mexico, has opened its newest venture. Souk Gitano is a boutique situated inside Soho’s infamous Gitano Garden of Love; a 24,000-square-foot Mexican restaurant which opened in 2018. Curated by Luke Day, stylist and fashion director of British GQ, Souk Gitano is a fashion and lifestyle marketplace selling gender non-specific T-shirts, separates, robes, jewelry, and accessories, as well as a small collection of luxe home goods. Souk will also regularly feature wares from a number of small brands from Mexico, as well as carry their “Gitano Pride” and “Gitano Parade” T-shirts, with 20% those proceeds going to LGBTQ charities.

SaksWorks is coming to a Saks near you

Saks Fifth Avenue has teamed up with co-working space proprietor WeWork for a new in-store venture, aptly called SaksWorks. As the name implies, SaksWorks offers Saks and/or WeWork customers the chance to work comfortably out of one of the luxurious department store’s tony floors, now outfitted for office use. Saks plans to open its first five co-working offices across the Northeast region, including the Fifth Avenue flagship in the city, by next month. The retailer also plan to launch more spaces to target suburban office workers later in the year. A golden opportunity to get your work done while first-rate shopping sits just a floor or two below you? Sold!

Nordstrom launches new fine jewelry experience

Nordstrom has announced an expansion of its fine jewelry offerings, including new options for any budget, a relaunched digital shopping experience, and new in-store layouts, with fine jewelry now sitting next to demi-fine choices. There will also be new jewelry labels available from the Seattle-born retailer including David Webb, Vhernier, Manluu, and Never Not, brands that represent the kind of inclusive approach to shopping Nordstrom is curating.

Venus Williams partners with Carbon38 for chic tennis collection

One of our favorite champions, Venus Williams, has partnered with women’s activewear brand Carbon38 for a capsule tennis collection. How on the ball, considering the tennis mania sweeping fashion right now! Utilizing apparel designs and ideas from Williams’ own lifestyle company EleVen, the pieces are the epitome of activewear chic. Think: halter dresses, leggings, sports bras, rompers, polos, and more, all in a color palette of aqua, peony pink, Shibori plaid, and white. Available now, these looks are sure to take you from the court to brunch.

Tom Ford to release Tom Ford 002 book

Starting in the early ’90s, Tom Ford spent a decade working tirelessly to bring a new level of glamour and success to Yves Saint Laurent and then Gucci; that time was caught in Ford’s first eponymous 416-page keepsake, Tom Ford, published in 2004. As a follow up to that tome, Ford announced today that he will be releasing a second hardcover, this time focusing on his post-Gucci years. Tom Ford 002 will cover everything that’s happened in the designer’s life since he left the Milan-based brand, including launching his namesake label, building up his beauty and fragrance lines, his decision to become a director, and receiving Oscar nods. Now nearing his 60th birthday and with almost 40 years in fashion under his bespoke belt, Ford enlisted Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour to pen the 002’s forward, as well as AirMail founder and former Vanity Fair head Graydon Carter, to write the introduction. Friends in high places, eh?

MTV announces 2021 Video Music Award nominations, with Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion up front

The 2021 MTV VMA nominations have been released, with Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion receiving seven and six nods, respectively. Other notable nominees include Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, and Taylor Swift. The awards are slated to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on September 12 at 8 PM. AKA, just as we’re recovering from NYFW mania…

