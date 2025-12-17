Daily News: Molly Sims Beauty Brand Gets Major Funding, Emily In Paris Returns, Kate Hudson’s New Film, and More!

Molly Sims’ YSE Beauty Lines Gets Funding

Here’s some inspo for budding entrepreneurs… Molly Sims’ YSE Beauty has announced the successful close of its $15 million Series A funding round led by investment partner Silas Capital. The new cash will be allocated strategically to fuel forthcoming expansion across all Sephora doors in the US and continued exponential growth on direct e-commerce. Launched in 2023, YSE Beauty, designed for women 35+ seeking effective solutions without complicated routines, was inspired by Sims own battle with hyperpigmentation and a desire to help an underserved audience.

“YSE is made for women who are busy, ambitious, and don’t have time for complex routines,” Sims told The Daily in September. “Everything out there felt either overwhelming or just didn’t deliver results. I wanted to create something effective, luxurious, and simple without downtime or 12-step routines. YSE stands for wisdom—the expertise behind our formulations, and also the collective wisdom of a community of strong, accomplished women. Instead of trying to fix what’s wrong, it’s about embracing and highlighting your natural glow at every age.”

Emily In Paris Premieres in Paris

The cast of Emily In Paris attended the premiere of their fifth season this week in Paris . The show’s star Lily Collins wore a a stunning Armani Privé look from the Couture Fall 2025 collection and a Cartier necklace with styling by Andrew Mukamal. This season takes the show to Rome, Italy after Season 4 ended with Emily moving there to manage a satellite bureau of the Parisian marketing agency she works for. There she’ll find boys, boys, boys! Season 5 of Emily in Paris will premiere on Netflix tomorrow.

The Cinema Society Hosts Screening of Song Sung Blue

Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn made a special appearance on Friday night in Manhattan to support daughter Kate Hudson’s buzzy new film, Song Sung Blue. Hawn and partner Kurt Russell hosted a special Cinema Society screening of the Focus Feature film at the Whitby Hotel. Hudson was there alongside co-star Hugh Jackman, Bradley Cooper, Gayle King, Rita Wilson, Rosanna Arquette, Marcia Gay Harden, Tim Hutton, Kenneth Cole, Tovah Feldshuh, and more. Hudson received a Golden Globe nomination for her role as a down-on-her-luck musician in a Neil Diamond cover band. The film hits screens on Christmas Day.

Photos: BFA

L’AGENCE Hosts A Special Holiday Dinner in Beverly Hills

‘Tis the season! Jeff Rudes, co-Founder and chairman of L’AGENCE, and Tara Rudes Dann, fashion director of L’AGENCE, hosted the brand’s annual Holiday Dinner, “Fête De Fin D’année,” at Rudes home in Beverly Hills. The night welcomed Amanda Kloots, Kara Elkin, Dani Michelle, Jenna Dewan, Rocky Barnes, Scout Willis, Stormi Bree, Tina Craig, and more. Guests wore looks from the L’AGENCE’s Holiday collection.

Photos: BFA

Chloe Fineman Is Coming To A Moxy Near You!

SNL fave Chloe Fineman has teamed up with Moxy Hotels on a cool new project. Moxy’s signature “IYKYK” Bedtime Stories have enlisted her as the first-ever celebrity partner.. Moxy guests can pick up their room phone (which famously only dials in) and hear Fineman’s brand-new, self-written story called “Merry Peachmas”: a take on holiday travel mayhem, family frenzy, and all the chaos in between. The exclusive audio is available at any Moxy Hotel in the US through February 2026.

Baobab Collection and Zachary Weiss Celebrate The Holidays Baobab Collection and Zachary Weiss joined forces to welcome the holiday season with an intimate party at their recently opened boutique on Bleecker Street. Weiss created a fun holiday gift guide for the luxury candle brand with helpful and charming ideas. The event welcomed Weiss, Charlotte Croonenberhgs, Candace Bushnell, Christian Bendek, Emily Marant, Celine Yousefzadeh, Freya Drohan, James Manso, John Philip Thompson, Sophie Roche Conti, and more! Check out their Bleecker or Madison Avenue locations for some great last minute gifts!

Photos: Ben Perrier

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.