Meredith pulls plug on Departures and Centurion magazines

The latest print casualties are Departures and Centurion; two lifestyle magazines aimed at high-income holders of American Express cards. Keith Kelly of The New York Post reports that publishing company Meredith will continue the magazines as digital-only brands, but all staff, including editor in chief Jeffries Blackerby, have been let go.

Ralph Lauren opts to show Spring Summer ’21 in black and white

Ralph Lauren enlisted a little help from Janelle Monae as he showed his most recent see now, buy now collection virtually on Thursday evening. The multi-hyphenate star channeled Old Hollywood energy during her performance from the brand’s Beverly Hills flagship, which was broadcast on a variety of social media platforms. The designer stuck to a black and white format for the 20-minute show, revealing his new collection under the guise of an interactive romance movie storyline. Thankfully, the lookbook was presented in color format. Toto, we ain’t in Kansas anymore…

Marc Jacobs is ‘heaven (!) sent’ for Ssense

Designer Marc Jacobs let writer Thora Siemsen in on his fascinating life for a new editorial and covers story under Ssense’s debut print magazine. The profile walks through Jacobs’ family past (when he assumed a caretaker role for his younger siblings as his mother remarried an “awful stepfather”), his formative teenage-era relationship with Robert Boykin, who later died from AIDs-related complications, and the path that set him on his legendary career trajectory. Naturally, the New York-native opted to wear his own clothing, including pieces from his new line Heaven, as styled in his own inimitable way, throughout.

Ted Baker marks a first on Clubhouse

Just when we were getting our heads around TikTok, another platform emerges to keep us on our toes. In a fashion industry first, Ted Baker has revealed its branded content series on Clubhouse—a six-part series titled Conversations in Culture. The venture is hosted by Abraxas Higgins, the U.K.’s largest and most notable Clubhouse content creator, who has more than 370,000 followers on the app. The series was launched on Thursday evening in a ‘room’ with 3,000 listeners. The project will see Ted Baker curate a brand community within the platform and partner with key insiders and thought-leaders for hour-long conversations about the intersection of fashion and culture. Sign us up!

Art meets fashion at the ARIAS boutique

The first James Welling exhibition in NYC opens officially on Monday—and it’s not in a gallery per se. The internationally-recognized photographer has joined forces with Nina Arias of ARIAS New York to host five new photographs at her airy Soho store. Plan your visit now—and check out the scene-stealing Spring Summer ’21 collection while you’re at it!

Adam Lippes opens first store at Brookfield Place

American designer Adam Lippes has cut the proverbial ribbon on his premier store. The new retail location for the lifestyle brand, at Brookfield Place in Lower Manhattan, brings together a curated in-store experience with handmade apparel, a rotating collection of antiques, a library, and beauty collection imported from Brazil. The beautiful store is open for your perusal now—see you for an Aperol Spritz at the new Sant Ambroeus after!

The Over The Moon registry is live

Chic go-to bridal destination Over The Moon, the brainchild of Vogue’s weddings editor Alexandra Macon, has launched its swoon-worthy registry experience. The site has an unrivaled selection from both emerging and established brands alike: from feathered pajamas to personalized must-haves for the home. Oh, and a honeymoon stay at Hotel Il Pellicano—for the couple who truly have everything. You can also register for tasteful cash or experience gifts, swap your unwanted items, arrange flexible delivery, and organize your thank you list.

