Daily News: Kaia Fronts Celine, Century 21 Is Back, New Campaigns, Collabs, and More!

Kaia Gerber stars in Celine’s summertime campaign

Celine is partial to Gen Z tastes! For Spring Summer 2021, Hedi Slimane shot Kaia Gerber in Monaco, wearing a mix of classic Celine pieces and articles that could have been plucked from a downtown thrift store. In several black and white or color photos, the model dons a pair of oval-shaped sunglasses paired with “C” logo baseball caps, logo-band bras, and belted denim, alongside a printed bomber, boucle blazer, and several shoulder bags with gold chain straps. In a nod to her supermodel mom Cindy Crawford, Gerber stretches across a bed wearing a bra and jeans. The classic shot could have seemingly been plucked from Crawford’s own archives, suggesting Gerber might be equally as timeless in the fashion world.

Century 21 stores to relaunch in 2021

Though it may have been a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, have no fear—Century 21 is coming back. The discounted designer retailer closed its doors as a result of bankruptcy last year, but its founders bought the brand’s intellectual property back to keep it in the family. Though its full relaunch plans under new president Marc Benitez are under wraps, the next Century 21 store will open in Korea (as planned pre-pandemic), continuing expansion into New York and the rest of the country this year.

Brother Vellies launches capsule with Sephora

Brother Vellies is coming to Sephora! After two years in the making, the renowned footwear brand has collaborated with the beauty giant on a limited-edition line of cosmetic bags. The three styles—a pink croc-effect trunk, clear plastic zip-around case with interchangeable pockets, and faux leather pouch with scribbled illustrations—are all reminiscent of designer Aurora James’ heritage-based shoe designs. The partnership comes on the heels of Sephora committing to James’ 15% Pledge last year, as well as its sponsorship of James’ first several Fashion Week presentations.

Zegna’s Spring Summer 2021 campaign asks: “What makes my man?”

Ermenegildo Zegna’s “What Makes A Man” concept, which has been key for the brand for several seasons, returns for Spring Summer 2021. Entering a new chapter from the perspective of loved ones asking, “What makes my man?,” the latest campaign stars model and musician Gabriel Kane Day-Lewis and his mother, César-winning actress Isabelle Adjani. Adjani dons a slightly oversized, double-breasted suit in an utterly chic styling move, and Day-Lewis can be seen in an array of sharp Zegna threads—from a classic suit and tie to pleated slacks worn with sweaters, barn jackets, and puffer vests. We’re already feeling inspired to dress up!

DSquared2 goes (almost) minimalist for new campaign

For their Spring Summer 2021 campaign, brothers Dean and Dan Caten chose to present their clean, neo-minimalist DSquared2 collection in black and white. Shot as a short film, models like Naomi Campbell, Precious Lee, Tony Effe, Grace Hartzel, and Zlatan Ibrahimović strutted through various frames, with added movement from dancing, skateboarding, and spinning on a rotating podium. Intended to show the power of self-expression through clothing, the collection was filled with DSquared2 signatures like crisp suits, punk jewelry, harness detailing, and plenty of zippers (plus a dash of animal print—this season’s is zebra). With a booming soundtrack and tilted camera angles, it looked like one of their past campaigns from the early aughts—a welcome dose of nostalgia for the now. Watch it below:

Brittany Xavier announces pregnancy on Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Instagram and TikTok influencer Brittany Xavier, who is expecting her second child! The social media star announced her new arrival in a lighthearted lip-sync video posted to Instagram, alongside husband Anthony and 14-year-old daughter (and fellow influencer!) Jadyn. “We’re so happy and excited for this new journey together as a family and to be able to bring along our online family with us is such a blessing,” Xavier said in a statement. We can’t wait to see more “momfluencer” content when the baby arrives this August!

Justin Wesley makes his first Fashion Week foray

Justin Wesley has officially debuted as the dark horse of NYFW! The Kansas City Jayhawks alum was one of few designers showing in-person at IMG’s Spring Studios showroom this week. His namesake brand debuted online with a luxe bomber jacket, cast in jet black satin-nylon with an orange silk zip guard. Judging by what Wesley’s future front row could look like—his utilitarian, sporty piece has already been spotted on Justin Theroux, and showroom visitors included Laura Kim and Succession’s Nicholas Braun—we’re already anticipating the star power of his future projects. And if the bomber is any indication, we can’t wait to see what’s next!

