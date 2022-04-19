Daily News: Imaan Hammam Covers WSJ. Magazine, Michael Kors Announces Kids Line, Olivia Rodrigo Tapped As First-Ever Glossier Celebrity Ambassador, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Imaan Hammam covers WSJ. Magazine’s May 2022 Issue

From the runway to the front cover: Imaan Hammam is WSJ. Magazine’s newest cover star. In an accompanying profile, Derek Blasberg explores the many reasons why Hamaam is the model of the moment. Besides her captivating beauty and signature runway slink, she’s working for girls’ education in Africa and helping to further inclusivity. “My favorite part of the job now is working with more women of color,” she told the magazine. “I remember when I started, it was competitive, but now we support each other and lift each other up, and I think that’s what the fashion industry should be.” Hammam also spoke about She’s the First, a charity that prioritizes education for girls around the world, with which she became involved 4 years ago. “I’m the first [child] in my family that went to a foreign country and went to pursue a career, so I was like, Oh, my God, this just fits perfect.” Read the rest of the article here or pick up a copy on newsstands April 30.

Michael Kors announces first ever kid’s line

You can now match your Michael Kors look with your little one! Michael Kors has announced its first foray into kids, in partnership with French luxury group, Children Worldwide Fashion (CWF). The first capsule collection is inspired by the MICHAEL Michael Kors women’s line and includes sport-chic activewear featuring the iconic MK logo. The collection also features cool, classic separates like sleeveless jersey dresses and fleece skirts with branded jacquard taping, and playful floral dresses and skirts. The line debuts today, online and in stores, with clothing and accessories for girls aged 4 to 14. The campaign for the line was photographed in Ibiza with an abundance of sea and sky—only the best for these trendiest of toddlers! Make sure to check out the collection now, don’t leave your youngin’ out of the loop!

Olivia Rodrigo becomes Glossier’s first celebrity ambassador

Olivia Rodrigo continues to make history at the age of 19. The Drivers License singer has just been tapped as Glossier’s inaugural celebrity face. “Beauty has always been a way for me to express myself,” Rodrigo told Vogue, who broke the news. “I imagine that’ll continue to change as I get older, but that’s what’s fun about it—getting to grow up with your beauty, style, and routine, and, most importantly, having your own relationship with it and not worrying about what others say or think.” Rodrigo and Glossier hope that the collaboration will put an emphasis on celebrating the beauty that you already have, rather than feeling like you’re missing something. “Olivia is a Glossier girl because she is unapologetically true to herself,” says creative director of Glossier, Marie Suter. Their first campaign together plays off Rodrigo’s ’90s-leaning aesthetic and Glossier’s “You Look Good” motto as the singer poses for close-up portraits, sporting her trademark fluffy brows, feline-flicked eyes, and a warm, sun-kissed glow.

Jennifer Fisher enters the realm of perfumes

Need a new signature fragrance? You’re in luck. Jennifer Fisher, celebrity and jewelry designer, announced today the launch of her debut fragrance My Scent. Using only a blend of pure liquid essential oils, it’s a warm, musky blend of oils meant to invoke the casual sensuality that has become synonymous with Jennifer and the brand. With hints of Vanilla, Australian Sandalwood, Tonka Bean, Pear, and Coconut. Fisher describes My Scent as “my memories and mood in a bottle. It is the scented armor you will crave daily.” The fragrance is available in a 10ml rollerball, designed to be used on the go, and will retail for $65 exclusively on jenniferfisher.com. “For years I could never find a perfume that smelled the way I wanted it to smell,” says Fisher. “I was always mixing my favorite scents to make my own signature blend. I am excited to introduce you to my first fragrance.”

Hello, Grover Rad!

New brand alert! Lizzie Grover Rad is launching her new fashion brand, Grover Rad, this spring. The L.A. based brand is locally, ethically, and sustainably produced in Los Angeles. It’s first collection is composed of 15 pieces, ranging in price from $165- $2,950, and is currently available for purchase. The line offers a myriad of options, from a floor length opera coat to a Bias silk printed midi dress. Watch this space!

H&M Home partners with India Mahdavi

H&M Home has announced its newest guest collaborator: artist and architect, India Mahdavi. The colorful collection is designed for everyday life and includes a curated range of crafted ceramics and textiles in natural materials, such as plates and large serving bowls, cushion covers, and a blanket. Born in Tehran, Mahdavi’s projects for public spaces have been seen around the world, in cities including London, Miami, Paris, Tokyo, and New York, and she’s known to have created some of the world’s most photogenic interiors as evidenced in her first eponymous monograph released in 2021. “I designed this collection by first identifying European manufacturers among the H&M HOME suppliers and with whom there was an understanding of common values,” says Mahdavi. “This collection was conceived like a wind of optimism in a world of uncertainty: gradient color plays, bright hues, and out-of-focus graphics.” The India Mahdavi x H&M Home collection launches in selected stores and online on April 28.

PrettyLittleThing taps Alabama Barker as its latest brand ambassador

PrettyLittleThing has a new brand ambassador: Alabama Barker! Daughter of musician Travis Barker—who you’ve notably heard a lot about recently—Alabama is an upcoming rapper, singer, songwriter, and beauty influencer. The social media favorite is the most recent addition to PrettyLittleThing’s host of ambassadors including actress Lala Anthony, Jayda Wayda, and De’arra Taylor. “I am excited to be [the] newest brand ambassador,” says Barker. “I have been a long time buyer and love how inclusive the brand is. I can’t wait for you guys to see my first shoot with the brand, launching very soon.” As we await to see all the cool things PLT and Alabama will work on together, you can shop her looks now on their website.

Celine launches made-to-order crocodile leather handbag line

Celine is reportedly launching a line of made-to-order crocodile leather handbags, joining the ranks of luxury leather goods makers that are developing increasingly exclusive products. The Celine haute maroquinerie collection, available beginning in October of this year, will offer its bestselling 16 and Triomphe handbag models in Nile crocodile leather, which comes in 14 shades. The shades offer a variety of customizable options, including a dusty pink known as Marly and a rich chestnut hue called Riesener. Customers can pick from an assortment of hardware in 18-karat white or yellow gold, including closures that can be customized with diamonds, either in pavé or solitaire settings. Never skimping on the luxury, initials can even be embossed into the goat skin lining. The hardest part might be deciding what silhouette you want and it what color!

New career unlocked: celebrity book stylist

As the world of written literature tries harder to keep its space among online publications, is there a job role that could help keep it afloat? Enter: the celebrity book stylist. As a fashion stylist can become an architect for all things visual fashion, why could an individual not do the same for books? The world of fashion and literature have flirted with each other for as long as anyone can remember, with designers drawing inspiration from written works as well as authors and poets being invited to collaborate with fashion houses, e.g. Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino, enlisting the poet Rupi Kaur to read at a party following a runway show in Japan. As the intersectionality between the two spheres becomes more common, more and more roles related to the field have began to pop up. Yigit Turhan, Milan-based director of branding and entertainment relations at Valentino, has made it his mission to create literary sensibility at the house. So if you love books, and fashion, maybe a career in celebrity book styling is in your future. Act now while the market is still hot! Read more about it in the NY Times today.

