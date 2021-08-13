Daily News: How To Buy Tavi Gevinson’s Style Rookie-era Fashion Hits, Adidas Sells Reebok, Afterpay Teases NYFW Events, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Afterpay gears up for NYFW: The Shows

Leading buy now, pay later system Afterpay has released its schedule for four days of NYFW events. Starting September 6, Afterpay will bring fashion week glamour to numerous parts of the city, including a Times Square shopping pop-up with Snapchat, a collection unveiling with buzzy designer LaQuan Smith, an Afterpay-mint light show celebrating fashion week atop the Empire State Building, styling and beauty sessions with celeb stylist Kate Young and beauty expert Zanna Roberts Rassi, and so much more. In a media alert, Afterpay co-founder and co-CEO Nick Molnar said, “This September, Afterpay is championing the city that never sleeps, igniting New York City retail and opening fashion to the consumer in a way that has never been done before. With a week of interactive events, Afterpay is proud to support New York City’s economy and jumpstart a fresh future for the fashion industry across the globe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afterpay USA (@afterpayusa)

Sustainable brand Frank and Oak makes its NY debut

Frank and Oak, a popular sustainable Canadian fashion brand, is set to open the doors of its 1,600-square-foot Soho store located at 252 Lafayette St tomorrow. The airy boutique will showcase slow fashion essentials for men and women in a minimalist and easy to navigate space. Furthermore, a Williamsburg outpost, at 93 N 6th St, will open shortly, on a TBC date in September. The Brooklyn store will showcase the brand’s full collections and act as a 3,600-square-foot flagship for Frank and Oak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frank And Oak (@frankandoak)

Adidas sells Reebok for $2.5 billion

In a massive shift in the apparel industry, the German holding company Adidas AG has sold the Reebok brand in its entirety to Authentic Brands Group (ABG) for $2.5 billion. That price tag is still technically a loss for Adidas, as it bought Reebok in 2005 for $3.8 billion, or $5.3 billion in 2021. The burgeoning ABG, for its part, has accrued more than 30 companies since its inception in 2010, including Barneys New York, Aéropostale, Forever21, and Sports Illustrated. Adidas AG says it plans to move focus toward its core Adidas brand, while ABG’s founder Jamie Salter said of British brand Reebok, “We’ve had our sights set on Reebok for many years, and we’re excited to finally bring this iconic brand into the fold.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Authentic Brands Group (@abg_nyc)

Fashion Group International makes its NYC return with Night of Stars 2021 gala

The global nonprofit Fashion Group International (FGI), which represents some 5,000 members of the fashion and beauty industries, is returning to IRL events on October 16 for its Night of Stars gala and awards ceremony. Now in its 37th year, this year’s red carpet affair will honor fashion heavyweights like Tommy Hilfiger, Oscar de la Renta’s Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, Gabriela Hearst, Norma Kamali, stylist Law Roach, and many more. There will also be a pre-party the night before the event to benefit the Fashion Group Foundation’s education initiatives, with limited tickets available soon.

Traveling Mugler collection comes home to Paris’ Musée des Arts Décoratifs

Thierry Mugler’s iconic collections from past decades have been making appearances in museums and galleries around the world for years, and come September, a traveling spectacle of the designer’s sartorial inventions will make their way to Paris at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. A boundary pusher since day one, Mugler’s eclectic designs, dedication to creativity, and love of making the female form as aggrandized and sharp as possible, has won the label fans in Madonna, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and almost every fashion diehard. The exhibit hitting the Arts Décoratifs is based off an original run produced and circulated by the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts back in 2019, and includes 150 pieces pulled from collections dating as far back as 1977.

Gossip Girl’s Tavi Gevinson selling off clothes from her tween blogging days

Tavi Gevinson has been in the fashion business for years, having found fame with her personal style blog, Style Rookie, at just 12-years-old. And now, the actress and creative is selling some of her most sought-after finds from those early days to benefit NYC charity Housing Works. “We’re talking Lacroix. Fiorucci. Halston. Moschino. Rachel Antonoff. Samantha Pleet. Girl Scouts of America,” Gevinson announced on Instagram. But it’s not just cool fits from cool designers—Gevinson will also talk you through many of the looks in the interactive shopping experience. For example, “the sequin top [she] was wearing when [she] met Chloe Sevigny at a Halloween party,” or a “sweater [she] wore on The Colbert Report…” Shop it while it’s hot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tavi Gevinson (@tavitulle)

KSUBI expands on unisex collection offering

Good news for fans of Aussie label KSUBI! The luxury denim brand has added an exclusive 9-piece 18K gold-plated jewelry collection, complete with logo-stamped necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings. The new offering takes its inspiration from ’90s streetwear staples—think: hoops, chunky chains, crosses, and Signet rings. Unveiled this week, prices range from $180 to $680.

