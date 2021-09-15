Daily News: Cara, Poppy, And Chloe Delevingne’s Prosecco Launches In The U.S., Kenzo’s New Artistic Designer, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Dele…wine?

We’re saying ‘Cheers’ to a successful NYFW-VMAs-Met Gala week (phew!) by toasting chilled glasses of Della Vite! The award-winning, vegan, and sustainably-made Prosecco brand created by Cara, Poppy, and Chloe Delevingne launches in the U.S. today. Chic! The name, a play on their household-famous last name, means Italian for ‘of the vine.’ The venture, the first time the three sisters have teamed up on a business, brings a responsibly-created taste of the Veneto region stateside—we’ll drink to that. A limited number of the two offerings, Della Vite Prosecco Superiore D.O.C.G ($29.99) and Della Vite Prosecco Treviso D.O.C (SRP: $24.99), are available to pre-order now.

Kenzo names new designer

Pioneering streetwear designer Nigo of A Bathing Ape has been appointed as artistic director at Kenzo—the first time a Japanese designer has been named to the post since Kenzo Takada resigned in 1999. The designer, whose full name is Tomoaki Nagao, will begin the role on September 20 and he is expected to unveil his first collection during Paris Fashion Week next year. Nagao replaces outgoing artistic director Felipe Oliveira Baptista, who resigned after two years at the brand’s helm earlier this year. Nigo is revered in the world of streetwear, having collaborated with everyone from Adidas to Kanye West and Kaws. He is also the co-founder of Billionaire Boys Club and Icecream with the rapper Pharrell Williams.

COS’ new FW ’21 campaign is here

Fall is just around the proverbial corner, and one of our favorite minimal-leaning fashion brands has you covered for the luxe, layered look you’re craving after a particularly humid summer. London-based COS dropped its new campaign today, showcasing its approach to the season: subtle ’90s-esque silhouettes, geometric and heritage prints, slim-fit tailoring, and relaxed styles a’plenty. Sustainability is also a focus, with material innovations (recycled/repurposed fibers) making up a portion of the collection. See below for a preview of what’s to come…and let’s talk about that eye-catching yellow faux fur clutch!

Lashify and Instagram celebrate makeup artists post-Met

Ever wonder where the makeup maestros go to blow off some steam after beautifying celebs for the Met Gala red carpet? Wonder no more! Lashify and Instagram celebrated some of the industry’s most well-known beauty figures at Chapel bar on Monday night (didn’t we tell you it’s the venue of NYFW and beyond?!). The celebration was co-hosted by Troy Surratt, Pati Dubroff, and Sam Visser and brought together guests including Mario Dedivanovic , Sam Fine, Nam Vo, Todd Harris, Matin, Katie Jane Hughes, and more.

Random Alert! How the Teletubbies took over NYFW

The front row star you didn’t know you needed in your life? That’d be Tinky Winky of Teletubbies fame. Yes! Ahead of the children’s brand’s 25th anniversary in 2022, each Teletubbie is taking part in a campaign that celebrates their uniqueness. Tinky Winky has always been the one synonymous with fashion (I mean…the omnipresent handbag was a give away from day one), so it would make sense that he would take to Manhattan during NYFW. Realizing his dream under designer mentor Christian Cowan, being papped outside shows, and stopping by VFILES for some retail therapy? We love to see it.“I have enjoyed welcoming Tinky Winky to his first New York Fashion Week,” Cowan said. “We have a lot of exciting things planned for 2022 and cannot wait to share what’s next for Tinky Winky and the Christian Cowan brand.”

Alison Lou’s having a piercing party and everyone’s invited!

Our collective leaning towards colorful, enamel, and ‘summer camp’ jewelry shows no sign of abating—and Alison Lou is here to give you the curated ear of your dreams. The New York-based designer is hosting a piercing party at her studio (22 East 65th St, 5th Floor) on Thursday September 23 from 4-8PM, with no appointment necessary. The event offers complimentary piercing to anyone who purchases an earring. Now, what to pick!

