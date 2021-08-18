Daily News: Baby ScarJo Is Definitely Coming, Debbie Harry Back In The Hot Seat For Coach, Juicy’s Tracksuits Return, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost confirm actress’ pregnancy

It had been widely reported, but A list couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost had ‘kept mum’ on their first baby—until now. When performing a stand-up gig in Connecticut, funnyman Jost told the audience: “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting.” Johansson and Jost tied the knot quietly in October 2020 after three years of dating. The actress is already mom to six-year-old daughter, Rose, from a previous marriage. Congrats!

Kendall Jenner continues her tequila tour of the Hamptons

Locals in Montauk had the chance to rub shoulders with Kendall Jenner yesterday, as the supermodel visited several beach clubs, hotspots, and eateries, whipping up 818 tequila cocktails as she went. Jenner, 25, attended The Beach Club at Gurney’s, Sandbar, Bounce Beach, and Ruschmeyers, and was joined partially by her close social media influencer friend, Fai Khadra. Cheers!

Coach introduces its Camo Print collection with star-studded campaign

Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Lin, Quincy, Lolo Zouaï, and Debbie Harry appear in Coach’s latest impactful campaign, which introduces its Camo Print collection. Photographed and directed by Bladi Corniel, the ad series reintroduces the house staple (now in neon and rendered through an all-gender guise) in an array of accessories, footwear, and ready to wear. Furthermore, Coach has partnered with TikTok on an immersive camo effect which can be used to transform posts. Time to stand out!

Nostalgia alert: Juicy tracksuits are back!

Paris Hilton is appearing in a reality show on a screen near you (thank you, Netflix) and Juicy Couture just dropped its first Fall ’21 collection. No, you haven’t hit your head: it really still is the year 2021. Alas, the iconic, rebooted Los Angeles lifestyle brand’s new season offering places its most infamous piece front and center. The collection, available now, is an assortment of tracksuits, jumpsuits, and sportswear pieces in an array of fabrics including jersey and velour. Solid-color and printed tracksuits will also be available in fleece, French terry, bonded Sherpa, and tricot. Consider your fall WFH wardrobe sorted.

