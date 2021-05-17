Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Ariana Grande secretly said ‘I Do’ to Dalton Gomez over the weekend

Ariana Grande is officially a married woman! The singer and actress, 27, wed real estate agent Dalton Gomez, 25, in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony this weekend, according to People. The two tied the knot at their home in Montecito, with less than 20 people in attendance, a year and four months after they began dating. While we have many questions about the occasion—such as what the superstar bride wore for her big day!—there’s no question that they’re very much in love, with Grande’s representative confirming that the room “was so happy and full of love.” Congratulations to the couple!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

J.Crew taps Brendon Babenzien as new menswear designer

A new name is leading J.Crew’s menswear design team: Brendon Babenzien. According to Hypebeast, the former design director of Supreme and co-founder of NOAH has been brought on to “disrupt the business,” as outlined by the brand’s executive, Libby Wadle. Whether this manifests in cult status streetwear pieces, increased sustainability, or limited drops, we can’t say yet—but it’s clear the preppy retailer is getting ready to veer down an entirely new design path.

Kate Davidson Hudson is Luisa Via Roma’s new EIC

After years helming her own website and magazine The Editorialist (now EditorialistYX), Kate Davidson Hudson is moving on. The editrix is now the editor in chief of luxury shopping platform Luisa Via Roma’s first magazine, LVR Magazine. The title will feature fashion pieces on Luisa Via Roma’s website in editorials across quarterly digital issues and special print issues, with the first installment set for a September 2021 release. Readers will also be able to access a 24-hour styling team to source any product they fall in love with in the magazine. After 15 years in the editorial industry, the role will be new territory for Davidson Hudson—but with her extensive e-commerce experience and as a pioneer in digital content, we’re already anticipating what’s next!

HOPE4INDIA fundraiser launches for COVID-19 relief

India is in dire need of COVID-19 assistance, and HOPE4INDIA is here to help. Founded by filmmaker Shruti Ganguly, PAPER‘s editor at large Mickey Boardman, and CITTA founder Michael Daube, the new fundraiser is aiming to raise $200k to benefit the country. HOPE4INDIA features prints (also inspired by India) by internationally renowned photographers like Cass Bird, David Byrne, Jack Pierson, Sumyia Sayed, and more. All funds raised will directly go to CITTA, which will distribute monetary aid to provide PPE and oxygen refill stations to urban and rural communities that have been hit by the virus’s second wave. You can purchase unframed prints now for $150 each on HOPE4INDIA’s website.

Jimmy Butler is TAG Heuer’s new brand ambassador

TAG Heuer’s newest face is none other than Jimmy Butler. The Miami Heat basketball player is the latest star of the luxury watch brand’s ads. Butler’s transition from a difficult childhood to global sports fame drew TAG’s interest as an embodiment of their brand ethos, “Don’t crack under pressure.” Expect to see the athlete in more striking timepieces, coming your way soon!

