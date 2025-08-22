This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Riccardo Bellini is now CEO at Valentino. His new role will begin on September 1.

2. Rebecca Sanhueza is now president at WME Fashion.

3. John Sanchez is now CEO and president at Takeya USA.

4. Robin Gendron is now president of Europe, Middle East, and Africa at SKIMS. He was previously president of Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Michael Kors.

5. Christine Vellani is now president at Adore Me.

6. Neil Thomson is now chief financial officer at Soho House.

7. Monica Freedman is now chief direct to consumer officer at Veronica Beard.

8. Copelyn Bengel is now fashion market editor at V.

9. Daisy Maldonado is now fashion editor at InStyle. She was previously associate shopping editor at Cosmopolitan.

10. Camryn La Sala is now senior commerce editor at The New York Post.

11. Chloe Xiang is now senior social editor at New York Magazine. She was previously social media manager at The New Yorker.

12. Bianca Asare is now associate editor at Coveteur.

13. Luke Chinman is now society and culture writer at People.

14. Moises Mendez is now staff writer at Out.

15. Anika Perera is now account coordinator at Dreamday.

16. Nicolette Filo is now associate manager, public relations at Versace.

17. Marissa Elias is now director, talent acquisition at Bustle Digital Group.

18. Staci Soslowitz is now SEO content strategist at Bloomingdale’s.

19. Florence Baker-Smith is now PR coordinator at Christian Dior Parfums.

20. Robin Givhan and The Washington Post have parted ways. She was previously senior critic-at-large at the company.

21. Ray Collins and MCM have parted ways. He was previously marketing communications manager, NCSA at the company.

22. Olivia Salamone and The Daily Mail have parted ways.

23. Charlotte Hoare and R&CPMK have parted ways.

Plus!

24. Blue Jeans Public Relations is now representing Dolce Vita.

25. DLX is now representing The Twenty Two New York.

26. Janice McCafferty PR is now representing Luvme Hair and LED Esthetics.

27. Red Light PR is now representing Tiare Hawaii.

28. Cabine Creative is now representing Olivia Palermo, Katya Tolstova, Nojoud Alrumaihi, Destroy Lonely, and Durand Bernarr.

29. Kristin Breen is now representing Saint Crewe.

30. Dada Goldberg has merged with Palasse.

31. Ellen Littig has launched PR, communications, and event production agency Wilderkind.

32. Hung Vanngo has launched beauty brand Hung Vanngo. The brand will debut at Sephora on September 8.

33. Mekita Rivas has launched the Substack newsletter Conversation Piece. Her newsletter will focus on culture, style, and more.

34. Bella Freud’s “Fashion Neurosis” podcast has been acquired by Vox Media.

