Daily Media: T’s New EIC, J.Crew’s New President, Alice Temperley’s Surprise Exit, A New CMO at Petite Plume, and more!

Jody Quon is now Editor-in-Chief at T Magazine.

Rebecca Goodman is now CMO at Petite Plume.

Kathleen Van Nest Pierce is now President at J.Crew.

Alice Temperley is stepping down as designer Temperley London. She founded the brand.

Agostino Guerra is now Vice President of Communications & Public Relations at Dolce&Gabbana. Guerra will oversee the Communications and Public Relations for North America.

Marie Sheehy is now Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications at WME Group.

Klitos Teklos is now Chief Brand Officer at Tory Burch, a newly appointed position.

Johanna Fateman is now chief art critic and editor of The Critics’ Table at Cultured.

Emilie Lewis is now Vice President of Events at Fashion by Informa for the company’s Las Vegas and Nashville shows.

Laura Simpson is now Chief Marketing Officer at Liberty.

Timothy Schroeder is now Vice President, Brand Marketing at Edelman on the eBay account.

Rebecca Cai is now Chief Global Markets Officer at On.

Sally Ruan has been promoted to Senior Director and Conner Wynn has been promoted to Associate Director at Agentry PR.

Clare Thomas is joining the team as a Junior Account Executive on the Beauty Team at Shadow. Michelle Corvelli is now Senior Manager on the Celeb and Influencer Team at the company.

Archita Patel is now Assistant Vice President at Behrman Cesa Communications.

Plus!

Factory PR is now representing Printemps US and Global Social Media and Advocacy agency-of-record for Marc Jacobs Beauty.

LEDE is now representing Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.

Purple PR is now representing Norma Kamali, Harper Collective, Coniglio Palm Beah, and Taller Marmo.

Autumn Communications is now representing Allies of Skin.

LM Communicationsi is now representing Voyageurs du Monde.