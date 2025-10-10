This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Donatella Versace is now president of the jury for the Latin American Fashion Awards.

2. David Tourniaire-Beauciel is now creative director at HOFF.

3. Aiyana Ishmael is now style editor at Teen Vogue. Donya Momenian is now beauty editor at the company.

4. Chelsea Peng is now head of brand and editorial at Shelf.

5. Eva Phan is now lead social and content strategist at The Wall Street Journal.

6. Gregory Pepe is now director of event marketing at Southern Living. He was previously senior event manager at Fairchild Media.

7. Margo Schneier is now senior director of public relations at Loro Piana.

8. DaVonte Holly is now senior director, VIP services and influence, at Karla Otto.

9. Lauren Cummings is now senior account executive at 1Milk2Sugars. Sarah Farma is now an associate account executive, influencer marketing at the company.

10. Anahit Hamzoian is now account executive at Michele Marie PR.

11. Sammi Lin is now public relations specialist at Victoria’s Secret PINK.

12. Jaye Taylor is now head of marketing at Speedo.

13. Kia Dove is now head of marketing at Too Faced.

14. Caroline Hooley is now commercial director, beauty at Condé Nast.

15. Starr Bowenbank and People have parted ways.

16. Madeleine Frank Reeves and Cosmopolitan have parted ways.

Plus!

17. 1Milk2Sugars is now representing Thayers, Matrix, and Cartessa Aesthetics.

18. Behrman Cesa Communications is now representing Aramore Skincare.

19. Michele Marie PR is now representing Rhute, Olive & Piper, and Bio.

20. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Vince and nuuds.

21. CLD PR is now representing Sip and AOMI.

22. JBC is now representing Pink Chicken.

23. MP-IMC is now representing Royal Cathay Tea and Nocturnal.

24. SEEN is now representing Renew + Me.

25. Autumn Communications is now representing Ring Concierge.

26. SANE Communications is now representing Cawley.

27. BLKpr is now representing MANITO.

28. LWP Public Relations is now representing Florentine.

29. Alex Blynn has launched Valūs Magazine, a print and digital publication focused on pop culture, music, and more. The magazine’s first covers feature Kesha and River Viiperi.

