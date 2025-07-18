This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Aaron Cain is now CEO at Converse.

2. Marco Pozzo is now deputy CEO at Wolford.’

3. Kirk Perry is now interim CEO at Kenvue.

4. Brandy Richardson is now CFO at Saks Global.

5. Aude Gandon is now chief marketing and digital officer at Estée Lauder.

6. Eric Ford is now brand director at Couture.

7. Alyssa Hardy is now style director, fashion and beauty at Teen Vogue.

8. Courtney Kenefick is now creative director at Hypebeast.

9. Suzanne Jacober is now vice president of growth at The Brand Guild. Rose Harris is now events manager at the company. Ashley Cook Rosenthal is now senior PR director at the company. Katie Smith is now PR director at the company. Nicole King is now PR manager at the company. Georgia Cutrell is now PR assistant at the company.

10. Jamie Selletti is now senior account manager at BOLD PR.

11. Nora Hagerty is now public relations manager at Savi.

12. Norbelis Richards is now PR manager at Foundation.

13. Elyse da Silva is now account executive at YaYa Publicity.

14. Bennett Hill and Hearst have parted ways.

15. Crystal Okonkwo and Esquire have parted ways.

Plus!

16. Karla Otto is now representing Mansur Gavriel.

17. Next Management is now representing Henry Samuel.

18. IMG Models is now representing Grace Bowers.

19. Taylor Burke Communications is now representing JHSF.

20. Van Etten PR is now representing Shevoke.

21. Foundation is now representing Hanacure.

22. MP-IMC is now representing Indie Lee and NatureWell.

23. Love is relaunching under Juan Costa Paz and Nordine Benotmane. The magazine previously paused operations in 2020.

24. Chris McMillan is launching a new haircare brand, Chris McMillan, at Sephora.

25. Madeleine Churchill has launched The Set Talent Agency.

26. Ami Colé is closing. The beauty brand, which focused on effective makeup for Black skin tones, first launched in June 2021.

