This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Joëlle Grunberg is now president of North America at Tory Burch.

2. Ariel Moses is now senior vice president in the lifestyle division at Alison Brod Marketing + Communications.

3. Clare Byrne is now global fashion director at I-D.

4. Alice Newbold is now fashion news and features director at British Vogue. Funmi Fetto is now beauty and wellness director at the company.

5. Sarah Wasilak is now shopping director at Popsugar.

6. Victoria Harper is now executive editor at The Independent.

7. Charlotte Roberts is now SEO writer at Grazia UK.

8. Olivier Rousteing and Balmain are parting ways.

9. Sidney Szerlip is now PR and communications manager at Net-A-Porter.

10. Adam Vossen is now director at Accent PR_Ojects.

11. Andrew Boyers is now head of social at Hope & Glory PR.

12. Catherine Eschert is now senior PR manager at Amiri.

13. Meg Osborne is now account manager at Halpern.

14. Zoe Naughton is now account executive in the fashion and retail division at SHADOW. Tatiana Haynes is now account coordinator in the fashion and retail division at the company. Cameron Lynn is now account executive in the beauty division at the company. Brooke Silver is now account executive in the beauty division at the company. Maddie Abrams is now account executive in the beauty division at the company. Danielle Regis is now junior manager in the celebrity and influencer division at the company.

15. Versha Sharma and Teen Vogue are parting ways this month. She was editor-in-chief at the company since 2020. Chloe Malle is now head of editorial content at Teen Vogue. She was also recently appointed head of editorial content at Vogue.

16. Aiyana Ishmael and Teen Vogue have parted ways. She was previously style editor at the company.

17. Carly Witteman and CR Fashion Book have parted ways. Ras Bartram is joining CR Fashion Book as editor at large.

18. Jasmine Phillips and Byrdie have parted ways.

19. Kara McGrath and Allure have parted ways.

20. Marina Watts and People have parted ways.

21. Ulrich Wohn and Shinola have parted ways. He was previously incoming CEO at the company.

Plus!

22. CGC is now representing La Bonne Brasse.

23. KP McGregor Consulting is now representing Aiste Hong.

24. Cancel Communications is now representing Waterparks.

25. This Way Next is now representing R.M. Williams.

26. CLD PR is now representing Lime & Lou, RAMLA, and Studio X.

27. Agentry PR is now representing Veejay Floresca.

28. Blue Jeans Public Relations is now representing Splits59.

29. 1Milk2Sugars is now representing Chéribé and TURSIAN.

30. KLC is now representing Centellian24.

31. Pure Imagination PR is now representing Beauty Quest Group.

32. The Romans is now representing Tommee Tippee.

33. CL Collective is now representing Common Era and Maanesten.

34. Azione is now representing LDMA.

35. Aisle 8 is now representing Astrid & Miyu.

36. MONDAY Artists is now representing Aaron Crossman.

37. Teen Vogue is being integrated into Vogue.com, where it will join Vogue Business and Vogue Runway under the publication.

