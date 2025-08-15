This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. SZA is now artistic director at Vans.

2. Jacopo Venturini and Valentino have parted ways. He was previously CEO at the company.

2. Quin Acciani is now vice president at EvolveMKD.

3. Alev Aktar is now managing editor at Alexa.

4. Alex Sweeney Vesty is now vice president at Foundation Mikaela Hong is now senior PR manager at the company. Jordyn James is now account executive at the company. Alyssa Kang is now assistant account executive at the company.

5. Nick Courtois is now senior manager, global corporate communications at Calvin Klein.

6. Emily Ross is now senior edit manager at Infinity Creative Agency.

7. Samantha Zandanel is now senior account executive at The Consultancy PR. Anna Litchman is now account manager at the company.

8. Hannah Zipf is now account coordinator, fashion and lifestyle at The Lede Company.

9. Katie Pointer is now account coordinator at Articulate.

10. Layla Cole is now account coordinator in the beauty division at SHADOW. Nicole Joyce is now account coordinator in the fashion and retail division at the company.

11. Ashley Marie García is now influencer marketing manager at Farmacy Beauty.

12. Sarah Plagemann and WME Fashion have parted ways.

13. Jessica Toscano and The Daily Mail have parted ways.

Plus!

15. The Lede Company is now representing 111Skin.

16. DLX NYC and DLX London are now representing Conner Ives.

17. Factory PR is now representing Blundstone.

18. Grayscale PR is now representing Hunting Season and The Alpina Gstaad.

19. PR Raconteur is now representing Luann de Lesseps.

20. Karla Otto is now representing Another Tomorrow.

21. Lauren Maxwell is now representing Rockford Collection.

22. Bollare is now representing Abib.

23. Luna Entertainment is now representing Paige Lorenze.

24. AARROW PR Is now representing Muri Lelu.

25. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing Angela Caglia.

26. JBC is now representing POV Beauty.

27. Max McCormack Marketing & Communications is now representing REZA.

28. VSJ Consulting is now representing Tom Sachs and Nour Hammour.

29. Align PR is now representing Boys Lie.

30. Savi is now representing HILÁ.

31. Kristin Breen Communications is now representing Saint Crewe.

