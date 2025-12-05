Chic ReportNews

Daily Media! Shifts at Versace, 7 For All Mankind, Next Models, and More!

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche

The top moves in the fashion and beauty world!

Nicola Brognana is now creative director at 7 for All Mankind. He formerly served as creative director of Blumarine.

Dario Vitale is exciting his role as creative director at Versace after less than a year in the position.

Yang Mi is now brand ambassador at Prada.

Patricia Nikole is now global artistic ambassador at Redken.

Faith Kates, NEXT Model Management founder, has left the company.

Giovanni Perosino is now senior VP of marketing at Gucci.

Katie Wagner is now chief commercial officer at Toms.

Pietro Beccari is now CEO LVMH’s Fashion Group.

Tamera Ferro has joined Dr. Idriss Skincare as the brand’s first-ever CMO and growth officer.

Melissa Wiggins is now director of public relations & events at Lafayette 148.

Faith Welker is now account Executive at Fisher Public Relations.

Plus! 

Le CollectiveM is now representing Pinky Swear, Chin Up Bar, Isla & Co., Tamarack Resort, La Esquina and The Cove Club.

CLD PR is now representing Teddy Blake.

Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing NUTRL Skin by Jesse Metcalfe.

MM Consulting, led by Maria Malonoski, is now representing LENNY.

Please email us at [email protected] if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future. 

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

 

Eddie Roche is the Chief Content Officer of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood @eddie2275 on Instagram

You may also like

Dario Vitale Exits Versace!

Daily Media: Balmain’s Next Creative Director, Vanity...

Daily Media: Teen Vogue’s Big Changes, Shifts...

Daily Media: Shifts At Chanel And Anine...

Daily Media: Grace Wales Bonner And Kim...

Daily Media: Giorgio Armani Group And Kenneth...

Daily Media: Teen Vogue’s Rising Stars, Donatella’s...

Daily Media: Isabel Marant’s Major Change, Shifts...

Daily Media: New Stars At Maison Kitsune...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.