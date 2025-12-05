The top moves in the fashion and beauty world!

Nicola Brognana is now creative director at 7 for All Mankind. He formerly served as creative director of Blumarine.

Dario Vitale is exciting his role as creative director at Versace after less than a year in the position.

Yang Mi is now brand ambassador at Prada.

Patricia Nikole is now global artistic ambassador at Redken.

Faith Kates, NEXT Model Management founder, has left the company.

Giovanni Perosino is now senior VP of marketing at Gucci.

Katie Wagner is now chief commercial officer at Toms.

Pietro Beccari is now CEO LVMH’s Fashion Group.

Tamera Ferro has joined Dr. Idriss Skincare as the brand’s first-ever CMO and growth officer.

Melissa Wiggins is now director of public relations & events at Lafayette 148.

Faith Welker is now account Executive at Fisher Public Relations.

Plus!

Le CollectiveM is now representing Pinky Swear, Chin Up Bar, Isla & Co., Tamarack Resort, La Esquina and The Cove Club.

CLD PR is now representing Teddy Blake.

Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing NUTRL Skin by Jesse Metcalfe.

MM Consulting, led by Maria Malonoski, is now representing LENNY.

