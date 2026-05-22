Daily Media: Shifts at PVH Americas, Banana Republic, Exits at GQ, Big Changes at New York, and More!

Gabriela Hearst and Joseph Altuzarra have joined the CFDA Board of Directors.

Adelyn Cheong, president of PVH China, is now CEO of PVH Americas, overseeing both the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands.

Donald Kohler, former CEO, PVH Americas, is now CEO and President at Banana Republic.

Yigit Turhan is now Chief Brand Officer at Ferragamo.

Samuel Hine, Global Fashion Correspondent at GQ, is leaving the publication to head to New York Magazine as Senior Men’s Style Editor. He starts on May 26th. New York will be launching their first men’s style issue this Fall. Lupa Systems, James Murdoch’s media and technology holding company, has agreed to acquire New York Magazine, the Vox Media Podcast Network, and Vox from the digital media group Vox Media,

Miles Pope, fashion editor at GQ, is leaving the publication to start a new role at Vuori. Murray Clark is now Head of Editorial Content at British GQ.

Muzzi Margherita is now PR & Communications Specialist at Furla.

Benjamin-Émile Le Hay is now Director of Press Relations at CXL Consulting.

Ramona Czernek is now VP of Beauty and Lifestyle at BMF.

Dan Karpel is now CFO at Caleres.

Giambattista Valli is buying back his brand. More details HERE.

New Ambassador Announcements

Florence Pugh is now an ambassador at Bvlgari.

Cardi B is now Brand Ambassador at FASHIONPHILE.

Dove Cameron is now Global Ambassador for Only Desire fragrance from Diesel.

Sandra Hüller is now House Ambassador at Chanel.

Parker McCollum is now ambassador at Under Armour.

Plus!

The Lead PR is now representing haircare brand, Highland.

Purple is now representing Markgong.

Pure Imagination is now representing AMRITARA.

Paul Wilmot is now representing Aditi Sharma.

JGroup is now representing Fable & Mane.

Michele Maris PR is now representing Grandin Road, Ballard Designs, McLaren, Yepoda, and Honeyque.

CGC is now representing Manucurist Paris.

KMJR.World is now representing A BATHING APE in North America.

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