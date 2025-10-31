This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Liam McKessar is now chief marketing officer at Anine Bing.

2. Jordan Saxemard is now chief marketing and digital officer at Sol de Janeiro.

3. Erin Cohen is now vice president at 1Milk2Sugars

4. Jess Berkin is now vice president of brand and marketing at BARK Air.

5. Zak Maoui is now style director at Esquire UK.

6. Stephanie Bridger-Linning is now acting digital editor at Tatler UK.

7. Whitney Vasquez is now news editor at Us Weekly.

8. Katie Welch is now head of US brand and communications at Chanel.

9. Luis Braga is now vice president, client experience at Weber Shandwick.

10. Jess Manno is now PR director at Bronx and Banco.

11. Victor Leonard is now senior manager, arts and culture at Dada Goldberg.

12. Nicole Dalton is now senior head of marketing at American Tall.

13. Eddie Perenyl is now senior strategy director, social at SHADOW. Claire Wesselkamper is now senior account executive, wine & spirits at the company.

14. Brittany Lewis is now senior PR & talent manager at Hugo Boss.

15. Tish Campbell is now senior account executive at Fabric PR.

16. Kat Olivieri is now account executive, Los Angeles at Michele Marie PR.

17. Honestine Fraser and Teen Vogue have parted ways.

18. Elysia Berman and SharkNinja have parted ways.

19. Alice Shields and Hearst Magazines have parted ways.

20. Erika Pishdadian and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert have parted ways.

Plus!

21. IMG Models is now representing Anok Yai.

22. Purple PR is now representing Maxfield.

23. 1Milk2Sugars is now representing Chéribé and Santu Beauty.

24. Krupp Group is now representing Peserico.

25. Walker Drawas is now representing Anua.

26. The Lions is now representing Karolina Spakowski.

27. RK Communications is now representing Ming Yu Wang.

28. Michele Marie PR is now representing Crocs, Ahikoza, Planted Seeds, and K-Secret.

29. Bria McNeal has launched the Substack newsletter Stir Crazy, focusing on societal and pop culture.

