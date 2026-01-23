Roopal Patel, SVP, Fashion Office at Saks Global, has left the company. Her last day is February 3rd.

Taylor Russell is now an ambassador for Dior.

Eddie Roche is now Editor-in-Chief at Daily Front Row.

Sindhu Culas has been named president and general manager at Swarovski.

Daniele Zito has been named chief commerical officer at Kering.

Chiara Baravelle has been named GM at Dsquared2.

David Ponzo has been named deputy CEO at Tiffany & Co.

Leo Rongone has joined Moncler as CEO. He was previously CEO at Bottega Veneta.

Liline Jacquemus has been named brand ambassador at Jacquemus.

Charlotte Blechman has joined Atcum to build out a new Fashion, Lifestyle and Luxury consultancy.

Heikki Salonen is now creative director at Salomon.

Sophie Andreesen, public relations manager at Celine, has left the company.

Eva Lys is now female ambassador at Lacoste.

Lamine Yamal os now global brand ambassador at American Eagle.

Plus!

The Only Agency has acquired The Daily Front Row. (Get all the details HERE!)

Authentic Brands Group has acquired Guess.

Paul Wilmot is now representing Peter Millar.

ABCM is now representing DIBS Beauty.

LEDE is now representing Max Balegde.

MM Consulting, led by Maria Malonoski, is now representing Skincare by Amy Peterson and Amy Peterson.

CLD PR is now representing ASHAKI.

Agentry PR is now representing Wolverine.

Krupp Group is now representing Murray’s Cheese.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news!