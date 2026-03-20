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News

Daily Media: Rickie De Sole Exits Nordstrom, Hanya Yanagihara Departs T Magazine, A New CMO at Lands’ End, and More!

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche
Sarah Sylvester/Rickie De Sole (Courtesy/BFA)

New Hires and Exits

Rickie De Sole is leaving her role as VP, Fashion Director at Nordstrom.

Hanya Yanagihara, editor of the New York Times’s T Magazine, will step down “to pursue opportunities in theater.”

Sarah Sylvester is now CMO at Lands’ End.

John Galliano has entered a two-year partnership to design at Zara.

Bill Welner is now Director, Fashion Comms at Karla Otto New York. His accounts include Berluti, Birkenstock, Birkenstock 1774, Danielle Frankel, Gentle Monster, J.Crew, Jessica McCormack, and The Frankie Shop.

Robert Eggs is now CEO at Zimmermann.

Pierre Houles is now Chief Digital, AI and IT Officer at Kering.

Jose Manuel Albesta is now CEO at Puig.

Corey Moran is now CMO at Michael Kors.

Klaus Bierbrauer is now Deputy Managing Director, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Armani Group.

Laura  (Gittoes) Wilkinson Niznik, executive director, at PR Consulting is leaving the company. She is moving back to Australia.

Rémi Bouchez has been named Chief Technology Officer and Thomas Hézard has been named Chief Product Officer at Vestiaire Collective.

Elisa Darrigo is now account coordinator at The Consultancy PR. Her accounts will include House of Rohl, Lightology, Obakki, Symbol and TileBar.  Victoria McDougal has been promoted to Senior Account Director at the company working on the following accounts: Amuneal, Bergs potter, House of Rohl, Lightology, Lostine, NPage Studio, RTO Lighting, Obakki, Symbol and TileBar.

Paul Wilmot Communications has a few new faces- Bailey Anderes is now Fashion Account Executive, Alison Hayes is now Beauty Account Executive, and Julia Ely is now Fashion Account Executive.

Brand Ambassadors

Mel B is now Global Ambassador at Revive Collagen.

Plus! Agency Signs & More! 

Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Sally Hershberger and Sally Hershberger Los Angeles Salon and ATWATER.

Day One Agency is now US Consumer Communications Agency of Record for Sephora.

Karla Otto New York is now representing Emilia Wickstead for VIP & Talent Relations in the US.

PURPLE is now representing CASABLANCA to manage its US Communications and VIP activity.

The Consultancy PR is now representing Lulu and Georgia.

Le CollectiveM is now representing Pebble Bar and Pebble Bar at the Rink, Sadie’s, Limo Bar, Good Days, The Paris Café and Tin’s.

Eddie Roche is the Chief Content Officer of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood @eddie2275 on Instagram

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