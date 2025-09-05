This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Rachel Scott is now creative director at Proenza Schouler.

2. Chloe Malle is now head of editorial content at American Vogue.

3. Tennille Kopiasz is now CEO at Chantecaille.

4. Diana Briceno is now chief marketing officer at Milk Makeup.

5. Great Lawn is now president, North America at Daily Mail.

6. Sarah Felbin is now senior commerce editor at Allure.

7. Madeline Galassi is now style director at Betches.

8. Daniela Tijerina is now associate editor at Vanity Fair.

9. Ian Malone is now director of brand and marketing at CULTURED.

10. Fiona Torrens is now editorial operations manager at I-D.

11. Charlotte Gornall is now fashion assistant at The Guardian.

12. Eric Sylvers is now Milan correspondent at The Business of Fashion.

13. Rémi Ipecki is now global head of digital communications at McQueen.

14. Cloudia Charalambos is now head of communications at DREST.

15. Lauren Rudzewick is now account director at Salt + Ruttner.

16. Pablo Sainz is now PR assistant at Loewe.

17. Caitlin Mills is now partnerships marketing manager at Condé Nast.

18. Rebecca Vallance is now designer at Qantas.

Plus!

19. Purple is now representing Original Penguin.

20. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Dr. Ariel Ostad and Dr. Ariel Ostad Medical Grade Skincare.

21. DSC is now representing Tigra Tigra.

22. Platform PR is now representing Jonathan Cohen.

23. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing CDP.

24. Lauren Maxwell is now representing Rockford Collection.

25. Michele Marie PR is now representing Self-Adore.

26. RK Communications is now representing Find Me Now.

27. Black PR is now representing MALOA.

28. OMC is now representing Pantene and Discover Puerto Rico.

29. Jessica Harris is now representing Tish Lyon.

30. JIH PR is now representing White Dirt and Hwang Bishop.

31. Magnolia Public Relations is now representing Blue Francis.

32. Emma Greis has launched fashion, beauty, and wellness communications agency La Moda PR. Her clients include Canyon Ranch, Park Avenue Plastic Surgery, Welltayl, Caftari, Corcoran Reverie, Dr. Dan Ginader, Seek Health Test, and Jenny Cipoletti Jewelry.

33. Iman Balagam has launched the Somethin’ Silly newsletter on Substack. Her newsletter covers media operations, book recommendations, and more.

