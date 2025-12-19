Chic ReportNews

Daily Media: Pieter Mulier to Versace? New Faces at Ganni, A New Agency for Lancôme

by Eddie Roche
Pieter Mulier
Pieter Mulier (Getty Images)

Pieter Mulier, currently creative director of Maison Azzedine Alaïa, is the rumored new Creative Director at Versace. He’ll be replacing Dario Vitale, who exited earlier this month.

Ganni has had a number of new appointments. Marcelo Noschese joins as President, Americas; Marie Valot joins as Communication and PR Executive Director; and Guillaume Dacquet joins as Marketing & Image Executive Director. They will report directly to CEO Laura du Rusquec, supporting GANNI’s Executive Committee and long-term global vision.

Laura Burdese is Bulgari’s new chief executive officer on July 1, succeeding Jean-Christophe Babin. Babin will remain chairman of the Bulgari board, CEO of the Bulgari Hotel business unit, and president of the Bulgari Foundation.

Alison Brod Marketing & Communications is now representing Lancôme.

Taylor Burke Communications is now representing Thom Sweeney.

L52 Communications New York is now representing  Giuseppe Zanotti for US communications, media relations and events.  Celebrity requests will be managed by The Honeyman Agency.

Pat McGrath looking a makeup artist to join her team, through an open casting call on Instagram and TikTok.

Eddie Roche is the Chief Content Officer of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood @eddie2275 on Instagram

