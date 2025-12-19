Pieter Mulier, currently creative director of Maison Azzedine Alaïa, is the rumored new Creative Director at Versace. He’ll be replacing Dario Vitale, who exited earlier this month.

Ganni has had a number of new appointments. Marcelo Noschese joins as President, Americas; Marie Valot joins as Communication and PR Executive Director; and Guillaume Dacquet joins as Marketing & Image Executive Director. They will report directly to CEO Laura du Rusquec, supporting GANNI’s Executive Committee and long-term global vision.

Laura Burdese is Bulgari’s new chief executive officer on July 1, succeeding Jean-Christophe Babin. Babin will remain chairman of the Bulgari board, CEO of the Bulgari Hotel business unit, and president of the Bulgari Foundation. Geoffroy van Raemdonck, former chief executive officer of the Neiman Marcus Group, has joined Verneek, an AI tech company. Silhouette has promoted Kristin Kunkel to Head of Key Accounts, E-Commerce and Training. Emilie Marsh is now CMO at Jessica McCormack. Elizabeth von der Goltz is now the first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at resale marketplace Poshmark. Elisabetta Caldera is now Global Chief People & Organization Officer at Chanel. Neiv Toledano is now Senior Marketing Manager of Fashion & Beauty at Starbucks. Leonard and George Lux, creative director, are parting ways. Vanity Fair and Olivia Nuzzi have parted ways. Plus! ICA is now representing Good American. Paul Wilmot Communications is now presenting Glass Cypress

Alison Brod Marketing & Communications is now representing Lancôme.

Taylor Burke Communications is now representing Thom Sweeney.

L52 Communications New York is now representing Giuseppe Zanotti for US communications, media relations and events. Celebrity requests will be managed by The Honeyman Agency.

Pat McGrath looking a makeup artist to join her team, through an open casting call on Instagram and TikTok.

