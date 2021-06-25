Daily Media: Pernille Teisbaek’s Creative Consulting Gig, New Editors At The Cut & Elle.com, Promotions At WSJ. Magazine, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Michelle Lee, formerly editor in chief at Allure, is now VP of editorial and publishing at Netflix.

2. Jessica Wills is now style director at The Cut.

3. Jen Ortiz is now deputy editor at The Cut.

4. There have been several promotions at WSJ. Magazine. Alexander Fisher is now fashion market and accessories director. Tanya Moskowitz is now design director. Katie Field is now art director. Nathan Simpson is now assistant fashion market editor. Kevin Huynh is now associate fashion market editor.

5. Claire Stern is now deputy editor at ELLE.com.

6. Yseult is now a spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris.

7. Pernille Teisbaek is now creative consultant at Gia Borghini (formerly Gia Couture).

8. Brendan Hoffman is now CEO at Wolverine, effective at the end of 2021.

9. Susan Panico is now chief marketing officer at FastAF.

10. Erin Cotter is now chief marketing officer at Osea.

11. Karsen Woods is now chief experience officer at 888 The New World.

12. Michelle Li is now senior style editor at Tradesy.

13. Gregory Littley is now VP of content & comms at Whalar.

14. Aliza Licht is now head of social media and brand experiences at Warby Parker.

15. Bianca Morrison is now creative director at Little Voice PR. Paula Goldenberg is now account supervisor at the company.

16. Bill Welner is now communications manager at DLX.

17. Steph Chandra is now senior publicist at KCD.

18. Kaitlyn Dolan, PR coordinator at Guess, has left the company.

19. Brian Chan, senior account executive at Nike Communications, has left the company.

20. Kirby Smith is now associate manager of PR for White House Black Market, Soma and Chico’s. Emily Kish is now PR specialist for White House Black Market, Soma and Chico’s.

21. Hayley Hasselhoff has launched a mental health and wellness podcast called ‘Redefine You.’

22. ICA is now representing SHEN Beauty, Mermade Hair, and Treslúce Beauty.

23. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing Lipstick Angels.

24. PRojects is now representing 888 The New World.

25. Chapter 2 is now representing CBD brand Mendi.

26. Michele Marie PR is now representing Memma, Colorful Natalie, We Round Shop, Tres Colori.

27. The Lead PR is now representing Goodlife.

28. Bella PR now representing Upper Canada Soap, Once Upon a Coconut, and Body Mechanics.

29. Little Voice PR (LVPR) is now representing STATE Bags and Sistain.

30. Le CollectiveM is now representing Aux Merveilleux de Fred.

