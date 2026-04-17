Daily Media: Pedro Pascal + Chanel, Samantha Barry Leaves Glamour, Yumi Chin Lands at Nordstrom, and More!

Stefano Cantino is now CEO at Dolce & Gabbana.

Samantha Barry is leaving her role as global editorial director at Glamour. Glamour’s international editions in Germany, Spain and Mexico will close.

Self magazine will shut down after nearly 50 years,

Kory Marchisotta is now President at E.L.F Brands.

Beatrice Monguidi is now CEO at Rimowa.

Yumi Shin is now Chief Merchandising Officer at Nordstrom, a new position at the retailer.

James Carnes is now Senior Vice President of Creative Direction at Puma.

John Targon, formerly of Baja East and Marc Jacobs, has been named President of ByGeorge, the luxury boutique retailer from Austin-based MML Hospitality.

Maison Louis Marie has joined Grey House PR for its US press and VIP/Influencer relations.

Rachel Zoe is now Chief Color Director at essie.

Karyn Towey is now Director on the Fashion & Retail team at SHADOW. Grace Thomas has joined the team as an Account Coordinator on the hospitality team.

New Ambassador Roles

Pedro Pascal is now ambassador at Chanel.

Khloe Kardashian is now Global Brand Ambassador at 10 Haircare.

Plus!

JBC is now representing Danimás, founded by Dany Garcia.

Austin Smedstad is representing Nette for PR, Influencer, Events.

Purple PR LA is now representing Julien Macdonald for VIP Services.

Fisher Public Relations is now representing BEAUTYSPACE.

The Lede Company is now representing Mane.

LRJ PR is now representing The Heart Company.

Moxie Communications Group is now representing Gimme Seaweed.

Grey House PR is now representing Maison Louis Marie for US press and VIP and influencer relations.

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