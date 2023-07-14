Daily Media: Noah Kozlowski Joins LA Fashion Week As VP Of Designer Relations, Diane Kendal To Head Up Rabanne Beauty, And More!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Walter Chiapponi, creative director at Tod’s, is leaving the company.

2. Marcus Wainright, co-founder and chief brand officer at Rag & Bone, is stepping down from the company

3. Noah Kozlowski is now vice president, head of designer relations at LA Fashion Week.

4. Diane Kendal is now global creative director at Rabanne beauty.

5. Gabby Hirata is now global brand president at Halara.

6. Olivia Scrofani is now vice president at Magrino Agency.

7. Meredith Meyer is now consumer communications manager at Aritzia.

8. Angelica Poprawa is now account director at Dada Goldberg.

9. Hannah Reeves is now account manager at FYI Brand Group.

10. Katherine Rianhard is now account coordinator at LaForce.

11. Britt Akens has launched Akens Group, a PR + communications consultancy.

Plus!

12. BPCM is now representing Pandora.

13. Blended Strategy Group is representing Sofia Vergara’s suncare brand Toty.

14. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing Commando.

15. Dada Goldberg is now representing Cultured Magazine, Galerie Was, Radnor Gallery, AD100 designer Dan Fink, ODA Architecture, and designers Jeremiah Brent and Brigette Romanek.

16. Amanda Smeal Consulting and Aimee Moss are now representing Lion Pose.

17. Lucky Chalm is now representing FAZEEK Homewares.

18. K3 Media Collective is now representing Element Medical Aesthetics

19. SC PR Consulting is now representing SKN Collections.

20. Odyssey PR is now representing Magnanni.

