Daily Media: New Stars At Maison Kitsune And KnitWell Group, Exits At Refinery29 And Tory Burch, And More!

written by Aaron Royce
Trish Donnelly (Courtesy of Knitwell Group), Irina Grechko (Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com)

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Trish Donnelly is now divisional CEO for Chico’s FAS at KnitWell Group. In this newly created role, Donnelly will oversee all product and customer-facing functions across the Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market brands, while also leading the day-to-day operations of KnitWell Group’s Fort Myers campus.

2. Abigail Smith is now creative director at Maison Kitsune.

3. Priya de Souza is now chief marketing officer at Casablanca.

4. Natasha Pearlman is now head of lifestyle at The New York Post. She was previously executive editor at Glamour.

5. Caleb Silver is now chief business editor at People Inc.

6. Colleen O’Neill is now senior producer at E! News.

7. Jeremy Barr is now US media reporter at The Guardian.

8. Larisha Paul is now staff writer at Rolling Stone.

9. Sheiva Shideh is now associate vice president at Foundation.

10. Bianca Bonomolo is now global press officer at Nanushka.

11. Valentina Arditi Rocha is now senior coordinator, global integrated public relations at Calvin Klein.

12. Camila Varella is now PR and celebrity relations lead, UK at Cartier.

13. Alexandra Rogawski is now VIP officer, UK at Alexander McQueen.

14. Maya Foglia is now junior account executive, beauty and wellbeing at Purple PR.

15. Fatima Juliette Boukattine is now senior account manager, fashion at Condé Nast Britain.

16. Nicolette Filo is now associate manager, public relations at Versace.

17. Vivian Lindholm is now social media manager at H&M Beauty.

18. Georgia Wagstaff is now head of brand and culture, UK at Damson Madder.

19. Levi Sebree and Tory Burch have parted ways.

20. Irina Grechko and Refinery29 have parted ways. She was previously global fashion director at the company.

21. Robyn Mowatt and Essence have parted ways. She was previously senior contributing fashion editor at the company.

Plus!

22. 5th House is now representing Saltair.

23. Ellen Molina-Mulcahy and Odyssey Public Relations are now representing Richard Rochon Perfumes.

24. DT Consulting is now representing Westmoreland Cosmetics.

25. EBPR is now representing Ananya.

26. LAPR & Consulting is now representing EMC Paris.

27. KLC is now representing SWAIR Haircare.

28. Foundation is now representing BOKA and Cos Bar.

29. MM Consulting is now representing Ethique Beauty and SlowMornings.

30. Lauren Picciano has launched agency LP Communications Consultancy,  focused on events, celebrity relations, influencer marketing, and public relations. Her clients include Melissa Kaye, Candace Bushnell, and Caitlin Collins.

