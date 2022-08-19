Daily Media: New Names At SSENSE, Carolina Herrera, DLX, And More Moves To Peruse!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Steff Yotka is now head of digital content at SSENSE.

2. Jamie Zeiger is now international sales and business development director at Carolina Herrera.

3. Jane Hong is now communications director at DLX.

4. Pamela Chew, director of communications at David Webb, is leaving the company.

5. Taylor Arnold is now influencer and communications manager at 3.1 Philip Lim. Annie Quito is now communications coordinator at the company.

6. Abbie Lipton is now account director at Durée & Company.

7. Sara Helmig, vice president at PRC, is leaving the company.

8. Paige Davis, account executive at ABMC, is leaving the company.

9. Jess Manno is now senior PR manager at The Lede Company.

10. Mia Ersher is now an account coordinator at Agentry PR.

11. Linley Chan is now senior manager at Coterie Global.

12. Julia Taub is now account coordinator, hospitality division at SHADOW.

Plus!

13. SEEN Group is now representing bare Minerals, Buxom, and Laura Mercier.

14. Krupp Group is now representing Jade Trau and Don’t Let Disco.

15. Mint & Honey, Co. is now repping BLAQ.

16. PURPLE is now representing Veneda Carter and Carbon38.

17. CLD PR is now representing SLOANE Eyewear and ANEA HILL.

18. ICA is now representing Abrand Jeans.

19. Heather Fisher has launched Fisher Public Relations and is now representing The Beachwaver Co.

20. Mega Mega Projects is now representing The M Jewelers, Satya Jewelry, and Misahara.

21. Krupa Consulting is now representing Jems, Vibrant Body Co., and ARMRA.

22. Rachel Lynne Johnson Public Relations is now representing Retrouvé.

23. Agentry PR is now representing Save the Duck.

24. Lisa Lauri Communications is now representing Leaf + Flower.

25. CO is now representing Elix.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

