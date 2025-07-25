Daily Media: New Hires At Esquire, Page Six, Vogue España, And More!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Grant Pearce is now editor in chief at Esquire Australia.

2. Sara Hernando is now fashion director at Vogue España. Ana Morales is now beauty director at the company. Nuala Phillips is now fashion features director at the company.

3. Jamie Stockwell is now deputy managing editor of the News Hub at The Washington Post.

4. Megan Harvey is now assistant managing editor at The Financial Times.

5. Camryn La Sala is now senior commerce editor at New York Post.

6. Bellamy Richardson is now associate commerce editor at Esquire.

7. Hannah Southwick is now associate commerce editor at Page Six.

8. Jacqueline Tempera is now shopping writer at Dotdash Meredith.

9. Ayesha Bhagat is now senior group director, fashion marketing at Chanel.

10. Ryan Neller is now senior marketing manager at Longchamp.

11. Penelope Pavlounis is now account coordinator in the beauty division at SHADOW.

12. Marina DuVernet is now junior account executive at Michele Marie PR.

13. Emily Kenton is now account executive at Sister London.

14. Andrea Attkiss and Carolina Herrera have parted ways.

Plus!

15. Purple PR is now representing Rebecca Vallance, StockX, NN. 07, OLIVE YOUNG, and Liberty LTBY. Fragrances.

16. MP-IMC is now representing Savoir Beauty.

17. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing ENHANSE.

18. The Set is now representing Zak Maoui.

19. LION VIP Relations is now representing OneSkin.

20. CGC US is now representing Touchland and LOoPHA.

21. OC Consulting is now representing Delos, Caravana, and ODEUM.

22. Ritual Projects is now representing Alan Crocetti.

23. Behrman Cesa Communications is now representing The Absorption Company.

24. Modeworld is now representing JKEEFER.

25. No. 29 is now representing Misha & Puff.

26. Autumn Communications is now representing Guess.

27. Krupp Group is now representing Banter.

28. E! News has been canceled. The program will continue as a digital brand, with its last episode airing on September 25.

29. Vogue‘s Vogue Club membership program has been canceled.

30. Justin Moran has launched Who’s That?, a weekly newsletter featuring emerging creative talents.

31. Billy Porter has launched beauty brand Black Mona Lisa Beauty.

