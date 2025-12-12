This week’s new hires and departures!

Chase Infiniti has been named house ambassador at Louis Vuitton.

Max McCormack is now senior director, PR and partnerships at Banana Republic.

Calvin McDonald, Lululemon CEO, is stepping down in January.

Kym Maas has been promoted to president, Lands’ End consumer and chief creative officer.

Serena Williams, Thalia, Dee Hilfiger, Loren Ridinger, Winnie Harlow, Hannah Bronfman, and Isabela Grutman will star in the docu-series, The CEO Club, for Prime.

Alex Consani is now the face of YSL Beauty’s New Lash Latex campaign.

Ann Radil is now the senior director at Keen, where she will lead sustainability innovation.

Mia Young is now SVP of merchandising at Ulta Beauty.

Patricia Nikole is now global artistic director at Redken.

Junk Kook is now fragrance and beauty global ambasador at Chanel Fragrances.

Caitlin Dewey is joining the brand as senior writer and editor for the Today, Explained newsletter.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams have been named co-chairs 2026 Met Gala

Natalie Cammalleri is now senior publicist at Blue Jean PR.

Plus!

Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing Palm Beach Facial Plastic Surgery, led by double–board certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Mark R. Murphy.

JIH PR is now representing Johns Hopkins University’s International Arts + Mind Lab (IAM Lab) and ARIAS New York.

Beach House PR is now representing AMREZY.

