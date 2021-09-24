Daily Media: Moves, Moves, Moves To Peruse At Isabel Marant, MATCHESFASHION, UGG, FIT, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Kim Bekker is now artistic director at Isabel Marant.

2. Paolo de Cesare is now CEO at MATCHESFASHION.

3. Yang Li is now creative director at Shang Xia.

4. Hamish Bowles is now editor in chief of World of Interiors.

5. Jeffries Blackerby, formerly editor in chief of Departures and Centurion, is now senior vice president at Nike Communications.

6. Carole Diarra is now vice president of global marketing at UGG.

7. Britten Maughan is now president at Lids.

8. Brittany Banion is now director in SHADOW’s beauty division.

9. Amber Valletta is now sustainability ambassador at Fashion Institute of Technology.

10. Katherine Wells is now editorial director of explanatory audio at Vox.

11. There have been several hires at Quartz. Harish Menon is now editor at Quartz India. Aurora Almendral is now senior Asia reporter. Courtney Vinopal is now breaking business news reporter. Morgan Haefner its now deputy email editor.

12. Boramy Viguier is now creative director at Vuarnet.

13. Ty Gaskins is now style editor at Grazia.

14. Ruby Saracino is now assistant manager of partnerships, influencer marketing, and PR at Lox Club.

15. Amanda Bromfield is now senior account director at Creative Media Marketing. Alyssa Gorewitz is now junior account executive at the company. Alexandra Rothenberg has joined as account director. Victoria Pratt Scaduto has joined as account supervisor.

16. Kirby Smith is now manager, PR and social media at maurices.

17. Kaitlin So is now account executive at Blended Strategy Group. Nzinga Dixon is now account coordinator at the company.

18. Maya Jimenez is now junior account manager at CLD PR.

19. Alyssa Stiles and Brittany Farkouh are now junior account executives on Michele Marie PR’s editorial team.

20. House Beautiful has launched a new podcast about haunted homes called “Dark House”

Plus!

21. The Lede Company is now representing Violet Grey.

22. AZIONE now represents piercing brand Rowan.

23. Current Communications is now representing The Pilates Class.

24. The 5th Column is now representing the Delevingne sisters’ premium Prosecco brand Della Vite

25. ESPR is now representing Australian ready to wear brand KIANNA.

26. Kucerak + Company is now representing new men’s and women’s ready to wear brand Heirloom Amalgam.

27. Michele Marie PR is now representing luxury handbag dealer Madison Avenue Couture, Buffbunny Collection, Karma and Luck, Shea Radiance, San H20, Rookie, and Rachel Parcell.

28. A&M (Andrey and Melissa) is now representing Perrotin gallery in the Lower East Sid, debuting a new exhibition by French Conceptual artist Xavier Veilhan.

29. Maximus Communications is now representing watch brand Solios.

30. EightSixtySouth is now representing Forever Diamonds NY, Pure Dharma, and Ria Ray.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.