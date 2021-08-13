Daily Media: Moves, Moves, Moves For You To Peruse At Loewe, Brunello Cucinelli, Poshmark, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Gianluca Flore is now chief commercial officer at Burberry.

2. Ramit Shakdher is now chief operating officer at Bagatelle International.

3. Henry Spear is now president at Gymshark.

4. Ebony Beckwith has joined the board of directors at Poshmark.

5. Jummy Temidayo is now US senior VIP/PR manager at Loewe.

6. Meredith Bligh is now senior public relations manager at Brunello Cucinelli.

7. Kate Fosha is now director in Michele Marie PR’s L.A. office. Kylie Lane has joined as account executive. Jasmin Ramsey is now senior account executive in the company’s NY office.

8. Janay Smith is now director, social media at SHADOW.

9. Emmy Nicholson is now PR at WOW Tech.

10. Jerusalem Demsas and German Lopez are now co-hosts of Vox podcast, The Weeds.

11. Molly Coon is now PR and influencer manager at West Elm.

12. Marco Capurso is now coordinator at The Lede Company.

13. Waveform: The MKBHD Podcast, hosted by Marques Brownlee and Andrew Manganelli, has joined the Vox Media Podcast Network (VMPN)

Plus!

14. Michele Marie PR is now representing Anna Beck, Beekeeper’s Naturals, and Meraeke.

15. Rogers & Cowan PMK is now representing Tripadvisor Plus.

16. CLD is now representing accessories brand Enamouré.

17. PURPLE is now representing RAISA VANESSA.

18. KCD is now representing Bonobos.

19. JCPR is now representing THE DANES.

20. CCPR is now representing KAFTKO.

21. AZIONE is now representing fashion and lifestyle brand OAK + FORT.

22. Jenelle Hamilton PR is now representing TatBrow.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.