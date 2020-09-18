Daily Media: Model Moves, Condé Nast Promotions and Departures, and More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Lara Stone is now represented by The Lions.

2. Lucky Blue Smith is now represented by The Society.

3. Nicole Phelps is now heading up Global Vogue Runway, as global director.

4. Aya Kanai, former editor in chief of Marie Claire, is now head of content at Pinterest.

5. David C. Kaufman is now Architectural Digest’s new digital director.

6. Joe Sabia, head of creative development at Condé Nast Entertainment and creator of the popular ’73 questions’ video format, is leaving the company. [Read our profile on Sabia HERE}

7. Brock Cardiner, of High Snobiety, has joined the shopping app Hero as its content director.

8. Jennifer Foyle is now chief creative officer at American Eagle.

9. Michelle Poole is now president at Crocs.

10. Katelyn Glass is now chief operating officer at Rowing Blazers.

11. Agathe Derain is now head of human rights at Chanel.

12. Laurent Malecaze is now chief executive officer of Alber Elbaz’ startup AZfashion.

13. Gian Giacomo Ferraris is stepping down as chief executive officer of Roberto Cavalli.

14. Laurent Bergamo is now chief executive of Valentino, Americas.

15. Sean Glithero is now chief financial officer at Matchesfashion. Jason Weston, an Amazon veteran, has also been named chief operating officer at the e-commerce company.

16. Kerry Aronchick is now senior account director, social impact lead at Optimist Consulting.

Plus!

17. PURPLE is now representing self-care brand Pursoma.

18. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing idioma studio and ROELMI HPC.

19. MMPR is now representing JEN7 by 7 For All Mankind, Christina Yother, Johnny Dagger, PDPAOLA, and

Sparklane.

20. In+Addition Communications is now representing NUE Hoops.

21. Foundation is now representing Bee Shapiro’s beauty brand, Ellis Brooklyn.

22. Nobleshit Consulting is now representing The Swoondle Society and Suu Kuu Botanicals.

23. CO is now representing ASHLYN.

24. Be Social Group is now representing RioBabe.

25. Chapter 2 is now representing BLUESIGN.

26. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing AG.

27. Brandstyle Communications is now representing MARFA STANCE and Kostumed.

28. Lawlor Media Group is now representing Ann Liguori Foundation, My Darling Ivy, and Renaissance Properties.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.